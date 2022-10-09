Multiple suspects sought in deadly LaGrange shooting

A man was shot to death in LaGrange Saturday morning and authorities are searching for multiple suspects.

LaGrange police were called around 11:10 a.m. to the area of Carver Street and Brown Street for reports of shots fired.

Once officers arrived, they found Charlie Dudley at 105 McGregor Street suffering from a gunshot to the chest, authorities said.

Dudley was taken to the Wellstar West Georgia Medical Center, where he later died from his injuries.

According to officials, officers found two cars at 201 Brown Street that were struck by bullets and learned that Antonio Harris was driving one of the vehicles when it was shot.

Harris wasn’t injured but appeared to be the intended target of the shooting, the release states.

Dudley wasn’t involved in the incident but was hit by one of the bullets fired by the suspects shooting at Harris.

Christon Ridgeway, of LaGrange, is one of the multiple suspects responsible for the shooting, authorities say.

Ridgeway is facing charges of aggravated assault and murder.

Anyone with information regarding this incident should contact LaGrange Police Department at 706-883-2603 or Troup County Crime Stoppers at 706-812-1000.

