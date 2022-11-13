Multiple suspects sought after nearly 50 cars broken into in one night in Douglasville neighborhoods

The Douglasville Police department is asking for the public’s help in identifying five people in connection with car break-ins that happened in several Douglasville neighborhoods.

Home surveillance footage captured the break-ins occurring on Nov. 5 between 2 a.m. and 4:30 a.m. Authorities say five suspects broke into 50 vehicles in Cedar Forest Drive, Braylen Manor Drive and Chicago Park.

The suspects appeared to walk from driveway to driveway, pulling on car door handles.

Officials said each car that was broken into was unlocked, but not every car had items stolen from them.

The first suspect wore a white hoodie, black pants, a black jacket, and carried a black backpack.

The second suspect wore red shoes, gray pants, a grey top, and carried a black Nike backpack.

The third suspect wore dark-colored pants, a light-colored jacket, and had shoulder-length dreadlocks.

The fourth suspect wore a black hoodie sweatshirt and light-colored shorts.

The fifth suspect wore red socks and shoes, light-colored pants, a black-and-white jacket, and carried a red backpack.

“We cannot stress enough to lock your vehicle doors regardless of where you are parked and remove or hide valuables,” the department said.

Anyone who recognizes the suspects or has images or surveillance footage is urged to contact Detective Jetmore at 678-293-1725 or email at jetmorem@douglasvillega.gov.

