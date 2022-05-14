Multiple teens arrested after alleged carjacking, records show

The Memphis Police Department (MPD) arrested multiple teenagers for a string of crimes.

Brinesha Chapman, 18, and three other teens are charged with carjacking, criminal attempt aggravated robbery, employment of a firearm in the commission of a dangerous felony and evading arrest.

On May 12, officers responded to the 2100 bock of Walker Avenue in reference to an armed robbery just after 9:30 p.m.

Officers were told that the victim was robbed at gunpoint by three women and one man, a release said.

The suspects took the victim’s 2018 Honda Accord. Officers took a report and entered the carjacked car into National Crime Information Center (NCIC).

On May 13, Memphis Police Auto Theft Task Force and Austin Peay Station Task Force officers spotted the carjacked car at Corning Avenue and Steele Street with the same described suspects inside just before noon. police said.

According to officials, officers attempted to make a traffic stop on the car but the driver refused to stop.

The car eventually pulled into the Corning Village Apartments, where all four occupants exited the vehicle and attempted to flee on foot.

After a brief foot chase, all four were arrested, police said.

Those arrested included:

Chapman, 18

17-year-old girl

14-year-old girl

16-year-old boy

Chapman is due in court on May 16 and there is no bond information.