Multiple teens charged in fight that hospitalized two people in Dedham

Multiple teens have been charged after an investigation into a fight in Dedham on May 7 that sent two people to the hospital.

A 16-year-old and two 14-year-olds were charged for multiple counts of assault and battery, multiple counts of assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon (shod foot), and disorderly conduct. One of these juveniles is also being charged with assault and battery on a police officer.

None of the teens involved are from Dedham.

[ Police investigating ‘chaotic’ fight in Dedham Square that left two hospitalized ]

On May 7 at approximately 11:30 p.m., police responded to Dedham Square for a fight between a group of juveniles and employees of a nearby business at the intersection of Washington Street and High Street.

Officers described the scene as “chaotic” upon arrival and launched an investigation.

Complaint applications for all three teens have been submitted to Dedham Juvenile Court.

