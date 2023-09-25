Multiple teens dead, another injured in Columbia shooting, sheriff’s department says

Multiple teenagers have died following a shooting Sunday afternoon, according to the Richland County Sheriff’s Department.

The sheriff’s department was dispatched to the 200 block of Saddletrail Road near the Hollywood Hills neighborhood in North Columbia just after 2 p.m.

Deputies found four people with gunshot wounds. The individuals were transported to the hospital, where three of them died. The fourth victim was shot in the lower body and has been released, the sheriff’s department said. They were all between the ages of 16 and 17.

Richland County Coroner Naida Rutherford is working to confirm the identities of the three homicide victims.

“This is an ongoing investigation and more details will be provided as available,” Rutherford said in a statement Sunday night. “We will continue working with the Richland County Sheriff’s Department to fully investigate this incident.”

Investigators are actively working on the case. The sheriff’s department is asking anyone with information about the incident to contact crime stoppers.