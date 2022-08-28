'Multiple' teens to face charges in Trojan Stadium football game fight

Aug. 28—JOHNSTOWN, Pa. — "Multiple" teens will face charges at the juvenile court level for their roles in a fight at a Trojan Stadium football game Friday, Johnstown Police said.

The exact number of juveniles was not yet known Saturday, but each will face charges of disorderly conduct, riot and resisting arrest, Johnstown Police Captain Chad Miller said.

A day earlier, police said the fight sparked between two juveniles but soon grew to a crowd of nearly 100 people, including adults over the age of 18, during a rain delay that stopped Greater Johnstown's season-opening game against Penn Cambria.

Five police officers and the district's school resource officers were able to stop the fight.

Johnstown Police were still investigating the incident over the weekend.

Greater Johnstown Superintendent Amy Arcurio said students involved will face expulsion for the act.