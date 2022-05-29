Multiple teens shot at overnight house party at Malabar home; no arrests made

Support local journalism. Unlock unlimited digital access to floridatoday.com Click here and subscribe today.

MALABAR — Four male teenagers were shot and wounded late Saturday night during an open house party in Malabar, police said Sunday.

All of the victims were ages 15 to 18, with one getting shot in the abdomen and another losing several fingers as a result of the gunfire that erupted on a property along the darkened dead-end dirt road. None of the injuries were life-threatening, Brevard County Sheriff's deputies said.

No arrests had been made as of Sunday afternoon.

The shooting happened about 11:55 p.m. Saturday at a home in the 2500 block of Bille Lane, off of Corey Road in Malabar. Sheriff's deputies, along with officers from the Palm Bay Police and crews from Brevard County Fire Rescue, responded to the scene.

Deputies said the shooting started after a dispute between two teenage boys. One of the teens displayed an unknown type of firearm and fired several rounds at the other boy, they said. Three other people also were shot.

All of the shooting victims, all of whom are males, were taken to a hospital that deputies did not name.

Deputies were interviewing witnesses Sunday who were at the home. The crime scene had cleared by Sunday morning. A lone blue medical glove rested in the grass near the home. Along the sides of the road were empty cans of tea-flavored alcohol.

Deputies also reported that the initial victim was the target of the shooting and that there is no further danger to the general public.

J.D. Gallop is a Criminal Justice/Breaking News Reporter at FLORIDA TODAY. Contact Gallop at 321-917-4641 or jgallop@floridatoday.com. Twitter: @JDGallop.

