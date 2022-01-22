Multiple thefts linked in investigation

Jan. 21—HIGH POINT — Investigators found almost $1 million worth of stolen property last month at sites in Kernersville, and charges may be filed soon against two people, police said.

The High Point Police Department initiated an investigation in November after the theft of a trailer from the 4700 block of Meadow Landing Drive, which is off Sandy Ridge Road near Kendale Road, a police press release said on Friday. Through collaborative efforts with the Guilford and Forsyth County sheriff's offices, the investigation continued into multiple jurisdictions.

Investigators developed probable cause for six search warrants for "multiple locations in the Kernersville area," and in searches on Dec. 16 stolen property worth a combined $800,000 was found, police said.

All of the property, which included several trailers stolen from High Point, has been returned to its owners. No details about what was found were released.

Charges against two suspects are pending, police said. Their names were not released.

Police said this investigation closed at least 10 larceny cases from High Point's jurisdiction.