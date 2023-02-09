Multiple thefts reported at UConn residence hall, school officials say

Multiple thefts were reported in a residence hall at the University of Connecticut in the last week, according to the school.

Police were notified of several incidents on Monday that allegedly took place at Buckley Residence Hall in the southern portion of campus. Residents of the building reported that someone entered their rooms while they were sleeping and stole some items, according to UConn spokesperson Stephanie Reitz.

One resident reported that they were woken up by a man who they did not recognize in their room. The resident asked the man what they were doing in their room, and the man left without responding, Reitz said.

In each of the instances, the student’s door was unlocked before the man entered their room. The man was described as a college-aged man with brown hair, Reitz said.

Students were reminded to lock their doors and report suspicious incidents to campus police. Anyone with information regarding these incidents is asked to contact the UConn police at 860-486-4800.