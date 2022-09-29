Multiple threats of gun violence put metro-east high school on lockdown

Cahokia High School officials and police are working together to identify the person who is responsible for threatening gun violence inside the school.

The culprit has used the Air Drop app on their smart phone to threaten a shooting, prompting District 187 to put the high school on “soft lockdown” on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, according to Assistant Superintendent Curtis McCall.

Threats were made on Monday afternoon, Monday evening between 9:30 and 10 p.m., and Wednesday morning around 11 a.m., McCall said. Each of them was made from the school’s cafeteria.

McCall said officials believe they have identified a “person of interest” responsible for the threats, but would not provide further detail pending an ongoing investigation by local police and the FBI.

When the initial threat was issued, the school went into a full lockdown. McCall said several parents picked their children up mid-day once they were notified. A majority of the students remained, however, and went about their school day, he said.

Cahokia Heights Police and the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department created a noticeable law-enforcement presence.

“We take any and all threats seriously. We notified parents, we called the police,” McCall said. “The FBI was brought in Tuesday to assist Cahokia Heights police and St.Clair County Sheriff’s deputies.”

James Hendricks, a representative for the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department confirmed the Sheriff’s Department is assisting Cahokia police in their investigation. Rebecca Cramblit, spokesperson for the FBI, also confirmed the agency’s involvement.

“The FBI is acting in an assisting role to our law enforcement partners, the Cahokia Police Department and St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department,” she said.

Cahokia High School, located at 800 Range Lane, has about 900 students and staff of between 50 and 60.