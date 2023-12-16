Multiple threats made at US Naval Academy, gates temporarily closed

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (DC News Now) — Naval Support Activity (NSA) Annapolis said via its X platform that all gates to the U.S. Naval Academy were closed to inbound traffic due to an “emergency situation” on Saturday afternoon.

About 30 minutes later, they announced an update to the situation and said NSA Annapolis – along with local law enforcement – responded to multiple threats made at the academy.

Two men shot in Southeast DC

They cleared all affected areas, opened all gates and returned to normal operating conditions.

As of 2:48 p.m., there was no longer an active threat.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to DC News Now | Washington, DC.