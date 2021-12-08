Multiple threats on Tulare County campuses keep law enforcement busy

A 17-year-old boy was arrested Tuesday after he threatened to kill a 14-year-old classmate, police said.

The incident is just one of several calls to police this week.

Tulare County sheriff's deputies responded around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday to the Tulare County Office of Education Alternative Achievement Program after learning about the alleged threat.

"The 17-year-old suspect had previously been suspended for jumping (beating up) the 14-year-old victim. Today was the suspect’s first day back at school," a Facebook post from the Tulare County Sheriff’s Department reads. "He was overheard in class threatening to kill the victim."

The 17-year-old student was booked into the Tulare County Juvenile Detention Facility.

Deputies also arrested a 14-year-old Sycamore Valley Charter Academy student in a separate incident this week after he threatened to kill two students Friday, deputies said.

A teacher learned about the threats and called police.

"Because of the threats, one of the students didn’t go to school," deputies said . "School officials told deputies that the 14-year-old had made statements in the past about having guns and weapons at home."

Detectives searched the boy's home and found no firearms or weapons. The student was booked into the Tulare County Juvenile Detention Facility.

On Tuesday, in Tulare, an Alpine Vista Middle School student "made an inappropriate comment regarding a gun," Tulare police said. Police assessed the threat and determined "the comment did not meet the criteria to be considered a crime and the student had no malicious intent."

"We understand there is false information that is currently being passed around on social media at this time regarding this situation at Alpine Vista" a Facebook post from Tulare Police Department reads. "This post is meant to re-assure anyone concerned that we have looked into this situation."

Visalia police also responded to alleged threats aimed toward students or schools this week.

Visalia officers investigated a threat posted to social media aimed at "RHS" but determined the threat to be unfounded.

"The initial post that was rapidly shared amongst many students/parents, was one recognized by our staff as one previously shared," police officers said . "We learned from federal resources that it was not directed toward Redwood High School in Visalia, but the targeted school was described by only using the letters 'RHS.'"

The post dates back to 2016, according to police. "A second post depicting firearms was also found to have been one previously shared in the same manner," officers added.

Initially, Visalia Unified administrators and police believed the threat was aimed at multiple schools , according to police.

"We have also learned that the same post has now been altered to indicate El Diamante High School as an intended threat as well," officers said. "This too is believed to have no credibility and someone is intending to cause fear in students, parents and staff at these schools."

Many students remained home from school, while others said they contemplated staying home. An increase in police presence was seen on multiple campuses Wednesday.

"Please be assured that every threat is taken seriously by both VUSD and VPD, and if any threat is determined to pose a real risk to students/staff, the necessary precautions will be taken by both organizations and we would utilize any resources to hold those accountable for their actions," Visalia school officials said. "We also recognize that in any threat, a real level of concern exists amongst all involved and together both organizations will implement necessary security measures to address those concerns and keep our students and staff safe."

One student said they felt safer knowing police were on campus.

"Our Youth Services Officers have partnered with Visalia Unified School District for years to ensure the safety of students on campus," officers said. "Today was no different as we increased patrols around the schools."

Lauren Jennings covers education and news for the Visalia Times-Delta/Tulare Advance-Register. Follow her on Twitter @lolojennings.

This article originally appeared on Visalia Times-Delta: Multiple threats on Tulare County campuses keep law enforcement busy