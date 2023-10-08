Multiple Utah synagogues receive bomb threats
The Congregation Kol Ami synagogue had to evacuate during its Simchat Torah morning service after they received a bomb threat late Sunday morning.
The Congregation Kol Ami synagogue had to evacuate during its Simchat Torah morning service after they received a bomb threat late Sunday morning.
Hurts' dual-threat game was on full display at SoFi Stadium, and Philadelphia moved to 5-0 with another close win.
Can the Cowboys' defense shut down a dominant 49ers offense?
Once again, the Vikings had an unsatisfying loss.
The Jets delivered an impassioned message for Payton before kickoff. Then they delivered with a win at Mile High.
Which players will lead the waiver wire rush ahead of Week 6? Consider this trio of players who are set to increase in fantasy value.
Jackie Young went 5-of-8 from beyond the arc to lift the Aces in Game 1.
Stroud continues to validate the Texans' decision to draft him No. 2 ... and makes a case for why he should have been No. 1.
Ty Chandler took a handoff on a direct snap to successfully convert a fake punt and keep the Vikings' drive alive on Sunday afternoon.
The Ravens had plenty of chances to win, but left the door open for an action-packed Steelers finish that secured the Pittsburgh win.
Daniel Jones left in the fourth quarter after taking an awkward sack, and was quickly ruled out of the game.
Oklahoma jumped up seven spots from No. 12 up to No. 5 after beating Texas.
After a robust September jobs report the latest read on inflation awaits in the week ahead as inflations decipher whether the economy is headed for a soft landing.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch Sunday Night Football.
A Cuisinart knife set for over 60% off, wildly popular earbuds for $19: Scoop 'em up while you can.
You never knew you needed these — but you absolutely do.
After a bit of a quiet period, things in the world of fintech picked up in a big way this past week. This past week, I wrote about Rainforest, an Atlanta-based startup that is taking on incumbents such as Fiserv and FIS, as well as trying to take market share from other fintechs such as Stripe with its offering. Rainforest works with software companies to help them embed financial services and payments into their platforms.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Eagles vs. Rams game.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Ravens at Steelers game.
His older brother, Bronny, took his only known visit to check out the Buckeyes last September and was present on the sidelines for a football game against Notre Dame.
Taylor is set to make his season debut as one of the league's highest-paid running backs on Sunday after a tumultuous offseason.