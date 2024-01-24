Multiple Van Zandt County agencies receive various reports of ‘unknown odor,’ source not known

GRAND SALINE, Texas (KETK) –The Grand Saline Fire Marshal’s Office issued a statement on Tuesday evening of multiple agencies receiving calls of an unknown odor. At this time, they do not know the source of the odor.

According to a release, the office said multiple agencies have received numerous calls for service in the north western part of Van Zandt County in a span of 24 hours of an unknown odor.

At this time, authorities said they have investigated the odor but have been unable to locate the source.

“There is no threat to the safety of the public at this time. The appropriate state agencies have been notified,” said the Grand Saline Fire Marshal’s Office.

