At my school, there was a divide: those of us who were allowed to watch Grange Hill and those who were not. Some parents (not mine, thankfully) were of the belief that exposure to Tucker Jenkins would turn their offspring feral. Well, where are those kids now, eh? Ok, I know one of them is an actual nuclear physicist. But perhaps the rest are heroin addicts, having never seen the terrible fate that befell Zammo McGuire.