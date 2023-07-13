There are multiple victims in criminal case against fired deputy, investigators believe

At least two victims have come forward and detectives believe there are more in the criminal case against a fired Whatcom County sheriff’s deputy facing a myriad of criminal allegations.

Twenty-three-year-old Austin Michael Case, of Ferndale, was arrested Wednesday, July 12, on suspicion of third-degree rape, first-degree extortion, first-degree burglary, fourth-degree assault with sexual motivation and two counts of unlawful imprisonment, according to Whatcom County Jail records.

Case was expected to make his first appearance in Whatcom County Superior Court on Thursday afternoon.

Case, who was hired in January by the Sheriff’s office, was fired the same day he was arrested, The Bellingham Herald reported.

Case is currently the subject of an internal affairs investigation being conducted by the Sheriff’s Office.

On June 29, the Sheriff’s Office was notified about social media conversations that caused concerns regarding Case’s adherence to the expectations for sheriff’s office employees, according to a sheriff’s office press release on Wednesday.

Case was placed on administrative leave and an internal affairs investigation was started the same day. The internal affairs investigation is expected to determine whether Case violated any rules or regulations governing sheriff’s office employees, the release states.

The sheriff’s office has not answered The Herald’s questions regarding whether Case’s leave was paid or unpaid, when his field training began, when the agency first started having concerns about Case, or what potential policy or rule violations the internal affairs investigation concerns.

Details of the allegations have not been made public.

Once the investigation is completed, the findings will be reported to the Washington State Criminal Justice Training Commission, which is responsible for certifying and decertifying Washington state law enforcement officers who violate the commission’s rules and/or state law.

Criminal investigation

During the internal affairs investigation, the sheriff’s office determined that some of the allegations against Case could constitute crimes.

On July 10, the sheriff’s office contacted the Mount Vernon Police Department and requested that a criminal investigation against Case be opened, according to a Thursday afternoon Skagit and Island County Multiple Agency Response Team, or SMART, press release. It’s not uncommon for a law enforcement agency to conflict out a criminal investigation of an employee “as this allows for an impartial, independent investigation,” the release states.

The scope of the investigation into Case “proved to be very resource consuming for any one agency,” the SMART press release states. It was then determined that SMART would be activated.

SMART, which includes a team of investigators, technical experts and command staff throughout Skagit and Island counties, is most commonly activated for police shootings or deadly force incidents. In criminal investigations similar to Case’s, SMART can be activated “when the scope of work exceeds the current capacity of a single agency,” the release states. Such limitations can include staffing, current caseloads or complexity of an investigation.

While the criminal investigation into Case is in its early stages, SMART detectives have contacted two victims and established probable cause to arrest Case.

Detectives also obtained search warrants for Case’s house and vehicle.

“It has been determined that the criminal activity occurred outside Case’s duties with” the sheriff’s office, the release states.

Detectives believe there are additional victims and are requesting their assistance with the investigation, according to the release.

Anyone with information that would assist the SMART investigation is asked to call the tip line at (360)-661-2319, which is being monitored by detectives.

Case recently hired

Case was hired by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office on Jan. 15.

Shortly after, he attended and completed the 720-hour Basic Law Enforcement Academy in Burien. He was then assigned to a field training officer and continued his training.

Case was still in his 15-month probationary period, during which “his performance and ascription to the values of the organization were evaluated at least daily,” when he was terminated, the Sheriff’s Office said.

While Case was employed as a deputy, he was “always under the direct supervision of a field training officer and never was released to perform law enforcement duties independently of the direct control of an experienced and specially trained field training deputy,” according to the Sheriff’s Office press release.