‘Multiple’ victims injured in mass shooting in Baltimore

Baltimore Police on the scene of the shooting (Baltimore Police)

“Multiple” victims have been injured in a mass shooting in broad daylight in northwest Baltimore, Maryland.

Baltimore Police tweeted that officers were called to the scene of a “multi-victim shooting scene” at the intersection of Park Heights Avenue and Shirley Avenue at around 12.24pm on Wednesday afternoon.

It is not clear how many people had been injured in the shooting.

Baltimore Firefighters said that four emergency service units had responded to the scene and were treating victims both on the scene and transporting them to hospital.

The conditions of the victims remain unclear and no further details were given about the events leading up to the shooting.

Images posted on social media by Baltimore Police showed yellow police tape cordoning off the area where the shooting took place.

This story is breaking. Check back for more