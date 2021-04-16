Multiple victims reported after shooting at FedEx site in Indianapolis - media

(Reuters) -Multiple victims have been reported after shots were fired at a FedEx facility in Indianapolis on Thursday, an incident which the police is calling a "mass casualty," an ABC-affiliated television station said.

Marion County Sheriff's office confirmed the shooting at the FedEx facility. However, the office did not give more details.

The incident was reported at the FedEx facility at Mirabel Road in Indianapolis, WRTV said. The facility is located close to the Indianapolis International airport.

Calls to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department went unanswered. FedEx did not immediately respond to an emailed request for comment.

An Indiana State Police Public Information Officer tweeted that the Interstate 70 highway, off which the FedEx facility is located, had reopened without access to Ameriplex Parkway from either direction.

He added that the police will make a statement, without giving a timeframe.

(Reporting by Shubham Kalia in Bengaluru; Editing by Christian Schmollinger, Raju Gopalakrishnan and Michael Perry)

