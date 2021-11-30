Student kills 3, wounds 6 in Michigan high school shooting

Three people were killed and at least six were wounded Tuesday in shooting at a Michigan high school Tuesday.

The Oakland County sheriff’s office said a 15-year-old sophomore started shooting a handgun inside Oxford High School, in the suburbs of Detroit, around 12:55 p.m. Three students were killed and five others and one teacher were wounded.

The suspect was arrested at the scene and his handgun was recovered, Oakland County Undersheriff Mike McCabe said. Between 15 and 20 shots were fired, McCabe said.

“Deputies confronted him, he had the weapon on him and deputies took him into custody,” McCabe said. “The whole thing lasted five minutes.”

No other suspect or victim information, including possible motives and the conditions of the injured, was made available. McCabe said the suspect had asked for an attorney and did not speak to police after being taken into custody.

After multiple police units, a SWAT team, a helicopter and several EMS vehicles responded to the scene, police conducted a secondary search of the school for additional victims. McCabe said they were not looking for any other suspects.

“There were no other guns, no other shooters,” McCabe added. “As far as we know.”

McCabe said police knew how the student got the gun into the building, but are “not going to say [how] right now.”

“I am horrified by the shooting at Oxford High School today,” U.S. Rep. Elissa Slotkin, a Democrat who represents the area, said in a statement. “I’ve been talking with Oxford leaders, parents and students and we are all praying for the health of those injured, and the well-being of all our young people, many of whom are in shock.”