‘Multiple Victims’ Reported After Shooting at Texas High School

Police swarmed a north Texas high school on Wednesday morning after reports of an active shooter.

“We are on scene at a shooting at Timberview High School. We are doing a methodical search,” the Arlington Police Department said in a tweet. Multiple neighboring police departments also descended on the school in Arlington, located between Dallas and Fort Worth. Dallas ATF agents also responded.

Several local news outlets reported that police confirmed there were “multiple victims.” Arlington Mayor Jim Ross told KXAN that at least two people were injured.

Mansfield Independent School District said in a statement that the “building has been cleared” and they are working on establishing a reunification center for parents and students.

Aerial views of the scene showed heavy police activity and at least a dozen people outside. Several school buses were also seen pulling into the parking lot of the high school.

