Multiple victims in shooting in Holyoke, Massachusetts

Multiple people were shot on Wednesday afternoon in Holyoke, a city in western Massachusetts.

The shooting reportedly happened in the intersection of Maple and Sargeant streets just before 1pm on Wednesday.

The number of victims is currently unclear, but police confirmed more than one person was hurt. Police have asked the public to avoid the area while they investigate.

Holyoke’s Mayor Joshua Garcia’s office confirmed in a statement that the mayor was aware of the shooting.

“At shortly before 1 p.m. today, a shooting occurred at the junction of Maple and Sargeant Streets in Holyoke, resulting in multiple gunshot victims. The police inquiry is actively in progress,” the statement said.

Holyoke is approximately 90 miles west of Boston.

The shooting occured just hours after the Holyoke Police Department held a news conference discussing the alarming amount of gunfire picked up by its ShotSpotter system. The ShotSpotter system, which detects the sound of gunfire and alerts police, was installed in March, according to WWLP.

The department said in the last six months the ShotSpotter had detected 113 gunfire incidents, 72 of which occurred near a playground, 27 near a school, and 110 near a business.

Police said they had recovered 457 rounds of ammunition, seven guns, and had made 10 arrests relating to the shootings.