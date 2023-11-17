Multiple victims after shooting at psychiatric hospital in New Hampshire

Police were called to the scene at around 4pm local time - AP

Multiple people have been shot at a psychiatric hospital in New Hampshire, police said on Friday evening.

The shooting spree ended with the suspected gunman dead, officials said.

While police said the situation had now been contained, it is unclear exactly how many people have been injured or the severity of their condition.

The attack occurred at around 4pm ET (9pm GMT) at the state hospital psychiatric hospital in New Hampshire’s capital city, Concord.

On its website, the hospital describes itself as the state’s “premier, acute psychiatric hospital”.

Aerial images of the hospital show an active scene with numerous police cars with lights flashing outside the hospital.

Aerial photos show a large police presence around the hospital - AP

An armoured vehicle could be seen approaching the scene outside the hospital on Friday afternoon.

New Hampshire’s Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management said officers were “on scene and responding”.

The state’s governor, Chris Sununu, said: “While the scene remains active as the campus is cleared, the suspect is deceased.

“The state immediately mobilised, and first responders and law enforcement are on the scene. We will provide as many details as possible as this situation unfolds.”

“Troopers are currently investigating a shooting at New Hampshire State Hospital in Concord. There are multiple victims,” the state’s police force said.

This is a breaking news story – more to follow

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.