Multiple victims, shots fired shortly after Kansas City Chiefs parade: Live updates

Police said "multiple people" were injured in a shooting near Kansas City's Union Station Wednesday afternoon shortly after a Super Bowl victory parade for the Chiefs.

"Shots were fired west of Union Station near the garage and multiple people were struck. We took two armed people into custody for more investigation," Kansas City Police said on X, formerly Twitter, shortly after 2 p.m. local time.

Fire Department Battalion Chief Michael Hopkins said eight to 10 people were injured. Several people near the parade route were carried away on stretchers.

At least 600 police officers were manning security for the parade route, local officials said. Several hundred thousand people were expected to attend the parade to celebrate the Chiefs' championship victory on Sunday.

Kansas City police said on X that “child reunification stations” were set up at the main entrance to Union Station, and at 2301 Main St. “We still have several needing reunification,” the tweet read. Police also asked witnesses to the shooting to go to a corner near Union Station.

“At the end of the Chiefs rally, shots were fired near Union Station. I have been evacuated and am out of harm's way. I encourage everyone to follow instructions and updates from @kcpolice. Please stay safe,” Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly said on X.

Kevin Sanders, 53, of Lenexa, Kansas, said he heard what sounded like firecrackers and then people running. After that initial flurry, calm returned, and he didn’t think much of it. But he said 10 minutes later, ambulances started showing up.

“It sucks that someone had to ruin the celebration, but we are in a big city,” Sanders said.

Ofilio Martinez, 48, said he heard shots fired a couple blocks away about 10 or 15 minutes before the gunfire near the Union Station rally.

“This is making me nervous, scared,” he said.

Gunfire broke out less than half an hour after Chiefs fans concluded their parade in celebration of the Super Bowl victory. The rally was scheduled to end at Union Station with speeches by players and coaches.

