Multiple voting and voting by foreigners possible at anti-Ukrainian "referendum" in Hungary

The so-called national consultations organised by the Hungarian government focusing on Ukraine and its EU membership are technically open to foreign citizens, and there are no safeguards against multiple voting.

Details: Immediately after Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán arrived back from the December summit in Brussels, Hungarians began receiving letters from the government calling for participation in the so-called national consultation, where 4 out of 11 questions are dedicated to Ukraine and its EU membership.

Since most eligible voters ignored previous similar consultations, Orbán's government decided to focus on online voting and is sending out "electronic ballots" to all those in the government's databases.

European Pravda has evidence that Ukrainians who had been vaccinated against COVID-19 in Hungary and provided their personal data to the government received such invitations.

The practical check also revealed that anyone can vote in the "referendum" on the website nemzetikonzultacio.kormany.hu.

No restrictions were found on vote fraud or foreigners voting.

If you tick the box "I am a Hungarian citizen", no identity checks are performed.

The system easily accepted the Ukrainian phone number and gave access to the voting questionnaire, where an editor of European Pravda sought to slightly spoil the government's statistics and voted in support of Ukraine.

When he sent the questionnaire, he received an invitation to visit the "survey" page again to take part in the sham referendum, and he did so using the same address and phone number.

