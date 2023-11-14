Multiple warrants, a 5 1/2-hour standoff. Police make Larch Court arrest

A Columbia man with multiple felony warrants and probation violations for cases dating back four years was arrested Monday without incident following a roughly 5 1/2 hour standoff.

The Columbia Police Department Criminal Investigations Division and Special Investigations Division attempted to arrest Ronald Powell, 28, at about 11 a.m. in the 1200 Block of Larch Court.

Police sought his arrest on charges of felony domestic assault, armed criminal action, unlawful use of a weapon and probation violations relating to original drug possession, resisting arrest and stealing charges.

Powell barricaded himself in the Larch Court resident, police said, leading to the department calling in the Crisis Negotiations Team, SWAT Team and other resources.

Powell was arrested at about 4:30 p.m.

The most recent domestic assault case in court documents notes that the victim was trying to get a phone back from Powell in August when she was allegedly attacked by Powell at the Larch Court address. The victim's mother was able to restrain Powell, but not before the victim was alleged to suffer scratches, possibly from a knife Powell allegedly had taken from the residence's kitchen, and a bloody lip, court documents stated.

While Powell was arrested at Larch Court, his address is listed at the Suburban Studios extended stay motel in court records.

Charles Dunlap covers local government, community stories and other general subjects for the Tribune. You can reach him at cdunlap@columbiatribune.com or @CD_CDT on Twitter. Subscribe to support vital local journalism.

This article originally appeared on Columbia Daily Tribune: Police make arrest without incident after standoff