Multiple weapons, drugs seized in Butte County bust

Jul. 14—Agents from the Butte Interagency Narcotics Task Force (BINTF), with assistance from the Chico Police Department Violence Suppression and K9 units, allegedly seized a large amount of weapons, high-capacity ammunition magazines and drugs on Tuesday at a home in Chico.

According to BINTF Commander Michael O'Brien, a search warrant was served Tuesday morning at 173 East Sacramento Ave. in Chico. O'Brien said during the search, law enforcement agents seized the following items: — A dimethyltryptamine (DMT) clandestine laboratory — Multiple illegal assault rifles — Illegal tactical shotgun — Multiple other rifles, shotguns and handguns — Multiple high-capacity magazines — Fentanyl pills — Xanax tablets — Methamphetamine — Cocaine

O'Brien said agents were able to locate evidence that indicated the Xanax tablets were allegedly "possessed for purposes of sale." Two individuals at the residence, 26-year-old Justin Dean Piper and 21-year-old Aubrey Marie Price, were arrested for possession of Xanax for sale and possession of fentanyl, cocaine and methamphetamine, O'Brien said.

Both were booked into Butte County Jail. According to jail records, Piper was still listed as being at the jail as of Wednesday, but Price was able to bond out.

O'Brien said a third subject in the case, 35-year-old Erik Mason Schroeder, was not present during the search of the Chico residence on Tuesday.

"Subsequent to the search warrant, Mr. Schroeder is now wanted for violation of multiple illegal firearm offenses and the manufacturing of a controlled substance (DMT)," O'Brien said in a statement. "He should be considered armed and dangerous."

O'Brien said further forensic analysis of the firearms that were seized will be conducted to determine if additional charges will be sought in the case.

For questions or further information, contact O'Brien at 530-538-2261.