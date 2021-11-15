Multiple weekend arrests: Kidnapping, aggravated assaults and sexual contact with minor

The Sioux Falls Police Department arrested multiple people over the weekend for crimes such as aggravated assault, robbery, kidnapping and sexual contact with a minor.

Police spokesman Sam Clemens detailed several incidents during Monday's police briefing that covered calls and arrests done by police from Friday to early Monday morning.

Woman arrested for kidnapping, assaulting ex

Patricia C. Valandra, 38, from Sioux Falls, was arrested around 11:30 a.m. Sunday at the 4300 block of E Ronin Drive at her ex's apartment, Clemens said.

Valandra allegedly went into her 49-year-old ex's apartment sometime Friday night and punched, kicked and clapped her "over 100" times throughout the weekend, Clemens said.

Sunday morning the victim was able to escape the apartment after Valandra went into the bathroom. She flagged a car down and used the driver's phone to call police, Clemens said.

Police arrived to see the victim and suspect fighting. Valandra was arrested for aggravated assault domestic, kidnapping and vandalism, Clemens said.

Man arrested for pulling gun in fast food drive-thru

Damion Osean Franklin, 19, from Sioux Falls, was arrested around 2 a.m. Saturday after an incident near 12th Street and Lyndale Avenue, Clemens said.

Two vehicles were going through a drive-thru at a fast food restaurant. The vehicle in the back honked at the first vehicle, Clemens said.

The passengers from both cars got out and began fighting. After fighting Franklin, who was in the first car in line, allegedly went to his vehicle and pulled out a gun, Clemens said.

Franklin threated the three people in the other vehicle before leaving the scene. The people in the second car got the license plate number and called police.

Police arrested Franklin after contacting the vehicle owner. The gun used in the incident was a CO2 pistol, Clemens said.

Nobody was injured in the incident and Franklin was arrested and charged with three counts of aggravated assault, Clemens said.

Fake gun pulled on pizza delivery driver

Torell Cory Flute, 23, from Wilmont, was arrested after at the RedRock Inn after pulling a gun on a pizza delivery driver around 10:30 p.m. Friday at the 3300 block of Western Avenue, Clemens said.

Flute threatened a pizza delivery driver with a gun and asked him "odd" questions outside a home on Western Avenue, Clemens said.

The pizza delivery driver was able to make it back to the pizza shop where he reported the incident to police.

He said the suspect left in a red van. Officers spotted the van and tried to pull it over moments later but Flute did not stop, Clemens said.

After police terminated the pursuit, they were able to spot the van outside the RedRock Inn. Flute was arrested for aggravated assault, eluding and obstruction, Clemens said.

The van Flute was driving was reportedly loaned by its owner to someone other than Flute, Clemens said.

The gun used by Flute was a lighter that turned on when the trigger was pulled, Clemens said.

Man arrested for early morning Get-n-Go robbery

Vilas Marion Walking Eagle, 27, from Sioux Falls, was arrested around 5 a.m. Monday near 18th Street and Fourth Avenue, Clemens said.

Walking Eagle allegedly used a knife to threaten employees at the Get-n-Go at the 600 block of S. Cliff Avenue. He took money from the business and was later found walking nearby, Clemens said.

The clothing description matched what Walking Eagle was wearing. No knife was found on him, but sunglasses and a mask used during the robbery were found in a nearby ditch, Clemens said.

Walking Eagle is charged with aggravated assault and robbery, Clemens said.

51-year-old man arrested for sexual contact with teen

Shawn Duane Kaster, 51, from Sioux Falls was arrested after touching a minor at a convenience store, according to police.

The incident happened around 3:15 p.m. Saturday at a convenience store at the 500 block of N Minnesota Avenue, Clemens said.

A 15-year-old girl from Wisconsin was waiting to pay at the register when Kaster walked up behind her said something in her ear and then grabbed her between the legs, Clemens said.

The girl didn't say anything until she got in her family's vehicle. Police reviewed surveillance footage and it matched up with the teen's story. Kaster was found nearby and arrested for sexual contact with a child less than 16, Clemens said.

