Multiple weekend crashes claim 4 lives

Feb. 5—Four people were killed Saturday in three separate collisions, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

According to DPS, a two-vehicle crash took the life of Abraham Adrian Vargas, 31, of Odessa.

A preliminary investigation revealed a 47-year-old Midland man was traveling east on East Cottonwood Road in Ector County when he disregarded a stop sign at FM 554 and his Ford F-150 and a Nissan Frontier being driven by Vargas collided.

Vargas was pronounced dead at Medical Center Hospital.

An investigation is ongoing.

Two Arlington residents died in another crash on Saturday afternoon, this one in Howard County.

According to DPS, a 58-year-old Arlington man was driving east on Interstate 20 in a Honda HR-V when he struck a guardrail on the inside shoulder at mile marker 175 around 2:30 p.m. and the guardrail entered the vehicle.

The driver was taken to Scenic Mountain Medical Center with minor injuries, but his passengers, Brandi McDaniel, 51, and a 17-year-old girl died of their injuries, DPS stated.

An investigation is ongoing.

A Sweetwater man was killed at the same time in another Interstate 20 crash 20 miles away.

According to DPS, Zachary Coe, 29, was traveling west on I-20 in a Ford F-250 when the Ford veered off the roadway near mile marker 195. Coe over-corrected and the Ford went into a side skid and rolled.

Coe, who wasn't wearing a seat belt, was thrown from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene, DPS stated.

On Monday, DPS also announced two Kermit residents have succumbed to injuries sustained in a Jan. 24 two-vehicle wreck on FM 1936 and State Highway 302 in Ector County.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, a 23-year-old Gardendale woman was traveling north on FM 1936 when she failed to yield the right of way at the yield sign at SH 302 and her Kia Forte collided with a Chevrolet Silverado.

A passenger in the Chevy, Jose Ortiz-Hernandez, 83, died Jan. 27 at University Medical Center in Lubbock and the driver of the Chevy, Louise Ortiz, 79, died at Medical Center Hospital Jan. 31.

Everyone involved was wearing a seat belt, DPS stated.