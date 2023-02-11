Multiple women attacked in less than 2 days in Seattle

Multiple women were attacked in less than 48 hours in Seattle, according to Seattle Police Department reports.

Police say these attacks happened over the weekend and into Monday. They have arrested two men in two of the attacks.

The King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office says 30-year-old Isaiah David Weston was the man who broke into a woman’s South Lake Union apartment and raped her. He has been charged with rape in the first degree, robbery, and residential burglary in the first degree with sexual motivation.

Prosecutors also tell KIRO 7 25-year-old Jeremiah Bell, who has used other aliases in the past, was the man who groped a woman at a business in the Green Lake neighborhood. He has been charged with burglary in the first degree.

According to a spokesperson with SPD, the person arrested in the Green Lake case has been named as a suspect in the East Howe Street incident, but they have not been formerly charged yet.

“Anytime that you see these cases, it’s very concerning. When you see three of them in a row, that’s really alarming,” Casey McNerthney with the prosecuting attorney’s office said.

People who live by the stairs on East Howe Street say they heard the most recent attack happen.

“We heard a lady scream. Got up and saw the police arrive,” a man named Magic said. “And then we walked outside and we talked to the lady after she had talked to police for like 45 minutes. I mean, you could see her whole face was bruised.”

Signs have been placed at the base of the stairs, warning people about a predator attacking women. People tell KIRO 7 safety is a major concern for them after attacks like these, especially those who exercise at the East Howe Street stairs daily.

“I mean, it concerns me because I also have friends who do this as well,” Elizabeth Craddock said.

Many believe these cases are a reminder to always have your guard up, since you never know who is watching.

“I think that it is always good to be always aware of your whereabouts if you are alone and exercising. I think that’s important,” Craddock said.