Multiple women say they were victims of Bothell man currently facing rape charges

Perry Strom, a 25-year-old Bothell man, is currently in the King County Jail, facing rape charges. According to Bothell police, this is the second time in four months that he’s been arrested for sex-related crimes.

Following his arrest, more than half a dozen women reached out to KIRO 7. Many shared their stories of assault and fear, alleging Strom was their abuser.

“I’ve moved a total of four times,” says Jazmin, an alleged victim. “I’ve bought multiple vehicles because he has found me so many different times”

She claims Strom stalked her for years despite a restraining order.

GeeGee, another alleged victim, accuses him of stalking her since they attended Woodinville High School. She says she’s continued to deny his advances.

“Typically, it was either that aggression or sex. And it was blocking him [on social media] because of one or the other,” GeeGee said.

A third victim, wishing to remain anonymous, alleges Strom blackmailed her in exchange for nude photos, also while attending Woodinville High School.

“To think, he started to do this kind of thing in high school and never stopped,” she says.

Currently, Strom is being investigated for, or charged with, rape, rape of a child and indecent liberties.

In his most recent charges, Bothell police describe in an affidavit how Strom allegedly relied on a years-long pattern of threats and drugs in exchange for sex.

“When you see this level of violence, it’s a big concern,” says Casey McNerthney with the King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office.

A fourth victim describes to KIRO 7 that she was sexually assaulted by Strom 10 years ago and since that time, alleges he “showed up to my parents’ workplace and my house with me never telling him where I lived.”

GeeGee says more than a dozen women have formed a Facebook support group. Working to heal, while raising awareness about Strom.

“I really hope that everybody knows his name and everybody can stay away from him. And that the public understands he is a danger,” says GeeGee.