Multiple wrecks reported on slick roads in San Francisco
Multiple wrecks were reported on slick roads in San Francisco, California, as a storm walloped the West Coast on Oct. 24.
Multiple wrecks were reported on slick roads in San Francisco, California, as a storm walloped the West Coast on Oct. 24.
Raw video of damage in North Bay as storm rips through the Bay Area
A massive storm is pushing into California. Just in time for "Sunday Night Football."
Drought-stricken regions of Northern California could see "excessive rainfall" when an extreme weather system hits the West Coast this weekend.
A cold front that moved into Northern California on Thursday night brought a fresh wave of precipitation that impacted Friday morning commuters, but another weather event is expected to bring heavy rain and gusts Sunday. KCRA 3's weather team is calling Sunday a Weather Alert Day due to the potential for street flooding and downed trees. See more above.
Californians are under evacuation warnings from yet another extreme weather event — this time a storm system known as a "bomb cyclone." The storms are expected to bring massive rainfall and strong winds, which can lead to flash flooding and mudslides. Lilia Luciano reports.
CBS News' meteorologist and climate specialist Jeff Berardelli forecasts the developing "bomb cyclone" storms headed for California.
The National Weather Service of Boise issued a wind advisory from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday, expecting gusts of up to 55 mph.
Those in B.C. will be able to catch a short breather before the next powerful system moves in Sunday, potentially bringing damaging impacts and far-reaching disruptions from its explosive nature.
A much-needed rainy stretch of weather has been welcome so far for much of the Northwest, including Northern California. Much of the region is in severe, extreme or exceptional drought, as classified by the U.S. Drought Monitor. However, AccuWeather forecasters say a powerful storm that will culminate this rainy stretch through early week will end up becoming too much all at once, and will bring dangers and significant impacts to the region. For the last several days, while there have been pocke
With a major storm expected to hit the Bay Area Sunday, a rubber dam on the Russian River near Forestville was deflated Saturday to prevent damage to the dam from high river flows. John Ramos reports. (10-23-21)
The City of Long Beach said on Friday that it will temporarily permit additional container stacking to free up space and alleviate port congestion.
An earthquake was reported Sunday at 7:01 a.m. less than a mile from Los Angeles, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
A series of storms charging across the country will set the stage for rounds of explosive thunderstorm development and heavy rainfall through midweek across the central and eastern United States. Round one of thunderstorm activity will roar to life as warm and humid air clashes with an advancing cold front across the central U.S. through Sunday night, threatening places like Kansas City, St. Louis, Joplin, Missouri and Little Rock, Arkansas. As thunderstorm activity fired up along the cold front
Many in the northeastern United States have rarely had to bring out rain coats and jackets due to the lack of chilly temperatures and relatively dry conditions so far this October, but a change in the weather pattern will throw a wrench into the unseasonable warmth this week ahead of Halloween. Remember Memorial Day weekend? It was rainy, unseasonably cold and positively miserable from Philadelphia up through New York City and Boston -- and probably the last time folks in these metro areas have
Parts of Los Angeles got rain overnight, with more on the way Monday. Northern California braces for a drenching and heavy snow.
"The ship is on fire and expelling toxic gas," the Canadian Coast Guard said of the Zim Kingston, warning other vessels to steer clear.
The Mount Etna volcano has been treating locals to fantastic displays ever since it burst into life on February 16, erupting more than 50 times this year.Europe's tallest and most active volcano often erupts but rarely causes damage, while the eruptions themselves do not put the local population at risk.The 3,330-metre-high volcano can cause spectacular views several times a year, spewing lava and ash high over the Mediterranean island of Sicily.The last major eruption occurred in 1992.
KSBW 8 meteorologist Phil Frame has your local weather forecast
You’ve heard of alligators in a fire station, post office, even the mall.
Residents in the Lake Tahoe area prepared for possibly historical levels of precipitation beginning on October 23, when a powerful “atmospheric river” is forecast to begin unleashing significant moisture drawn from the Pacific.The National Weather Service (NWS) issued flash flood warnings on Saturday, October 23, for much of northern California ahead of the weather event. In Tahoe City, temperatures are expected to stay just above freezing, with five inches of precipitation expected to fall, according to the NWS. Snow is forecast to fall at higher elevations.“The main event is still on track late Saturday night through Monday and the current forecast continues to look like we could see the potential for a record or near-record precipitation for 2-day totals in the month of October,” the NWS said.The Pacific Northwest and parts of California were hit with a weaker atmospheric river late this week that brought several inches of rain to some places, including parts of the Bay Area. This footage, taken on Friday by the California Highway Patrol, shows snow falling at Carson Pass in the Sierra Nevada south of Lake Tahoe. Credit: California Highway Patrol via Storyful