My Take: We need multiprong approach to solving homelessness

What may seem like an issue largely confined to large urban population centers now increasingly plagues our communities in rural Michigan: homelessness.

With increasing frequency, the people I represent have been reaching out to my office to share their concerns about the growing presence of homeless individuals in Hillsdale and the surrounding areas. As a member of the Housing Subcommittee in the Michigan House, I have heard testimony in committee meetings all throughout the term in which legislators and other experts have emphasized the alarming number of people in Michigan that do not have a home, underscoring how the lack of affordable housing drives this issue. While this multi-faceted issue has no quick and easy fix, there are a number of solutions that rural communities in Michigan could pursue to address the problem.

The first is for local governments to change their policies to make zoning requirements and manufacturing less cumbersome within their respective jurisdictions, removing barriers for the construction of new housing. Examples of these policies are eliminating requirements for minimum home sizes or parking, committing upfront to any studies that a local government might require a manufacturer to conduct in the process of reviewing a development plan, allowing manufactured housing, quad houses, or duplexes on single-family parcels, or repealing aesthetic requirements on residential housing.

My office has drafted a number of bills that would require local governments to adopt these kinds of policies, but ideally, local government leaders themselves would make the changes proactively after seeing how certain zoning ordinances are counterproductive. These changes would make housing manufacturing significantly more expedient and less costly.

The second solution is for rural communities to take advantage of funding available at the state level for housing assistance. Michigan’s Housing and Community Development Fund (HCFD) finances low-income housing projects in “downtown areas” and surrounding residential areas, which some of our local cities like Coldwater and Hillsdale and their neighboring areas would qualify for.

The state legislature is also considering a bill to expand the kinds of projects eligible for funding under the HCFD by repealing the requirements confining funding to downtown areas and allowing middle-income housing projects, in addition to low-income housing, to receive funding. While I do not believe top-down state spending will solve our housing crisis, many rural communities where housing scarcity has been the most pervasive can potentially take advantage of funding that has historically been utilized only in urban and suburban areas.

The third and final solution is more so a rejection of a notion that will only exacerbate the problem. We must not turn to the tempting option of simply loosening our standards and permitting rampant homelessness to continue, as I have seen many larger cities do. Lowering our standards will only further hurt our communities and the individuals who are in need of homes. Instead, we should continue to support our local police departments and their enforcement of the laws that are often violated due to increased homelessness. Disparaging police for enforcing our laws will only jeopardize the safety of our communities and make them less welcoming.

As this issue will certainly lead to continued discussion, I encourage anyone in Hillsdale County, Branch County, or the City of Hudson to reach out to my office to share their thoughts on this policy issue or any others. My office can be reached at either 517-373-1788 or AndrewFink@house.mi.gov.

— Andrew Fink is a Republican representing the 35th District in the Michigan House of Representatives. The district encompasses all of Branch and Hillsdale counties, and the city of Hudson in Lenawee County.

This article originally appeared on The Holland Sentinel: My Take: We need multiprong approach to solving homelessness