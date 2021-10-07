Multistate dogfighting ring conspirators sentenced, Justice Department says

Three defendants were sentenced on Thursday for their participation in an interstate dogfighting network, according to the Justice Department.

Chester Moody Jr., 47, Emmanuel Powe Sr., 46, and Odell Anderson Sr., 52, all participated in the interstate dogfighting network, which spanned across Washington, D.C., Maryland, Virginia, and New Jersey, court documents show. From at least 2013 to 2018, the defendants, who owned fighting equipment to train the animals, bought and sold dogs for fighting in the network, a Thursday statement from the Justice Department said.

"The violent and cruel act of dog fighting is a heinous form of animal abuse," said acting U.S. Attorney Raj Parekh. "These defendants served as leaders, breeders and trainers for a multi-year dog fighting operation and brazenly promoted this barbaric form of 'entertainment' for illegal personal gain. We must treat these animals — who are among society’s most vulnerable victims — with dignity and respect."

The three defendants organized dogfights that would often be planned well in advance, with one fight in April 2016 requiring most participants to be led to the fight's location in secret, the statement added. Following this event, the two dogs who lost died from injuries sustained during the fight, the department said.

Each defendant pleaded guilty in the spring to one felony count of conspiracy to engage in dogfighting activities over several years, and Anderson also pleaded guilty to one count of causing a child under the age of 16 to attend an illegal animal fight venture, the court documents state.

Animal rights organizations such as People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals have condemned animal fighting as a "blood sport."

"There is nothing remotely 'sporting' about sports that involve unwilling animal participants ... No animal deserves to be abused or killed for 'entertainment,'" PETA said.

Moody was sentenced to one year and one day in prison, followed by one year of supervised release and 120 hours of community service, the Justice Department said. Powe and Anderson will each serve 18 months in prison, followed by three years supervised release, per the court documents.

