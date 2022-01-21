Multivehicle crash on Boise’s I-184 Connector leaves passenger dead, driver arrested

This is a breaking news story. Check back to idahostatesman.com for updates.

A 26-year-old man was arrested by state police after a six-vehicle crash along the I-184 Connector in Boise that left a woman who was his passenger dead, police said.

According to an Idaho State Police news release:

The man was westbound on the Connector in a Ford Explorer at 5:37 p.m. Thursday when he attempted to exit at Curtis Road and struck a Dodge Ram pickup driven by a 32-year-old man.

That collision then caused multiple cars to collide. They included a Chevy Cobalt driven by a 19-year-old man; a Subaru Cross Trek driven by a 30-year-old woman; a Subaru Outback driven by a 27-year-old woman; and another Ford Explorer driven by a 67-year-old man.

The suspect’s vehicle then hit a light pole and stopped in the median. His 32-old-female passenger died after being transported to a hospital.

The man was not wearing a seat belt. Every other driver and his passenger were.

The man was arrested on suspicion of vehicular manslaughter, driving under the influence and possession of drug paraphernalia. Under Idaho law, felony vehicular manslaughter is punishable by up to $15,000 and/or 15 years in prison.