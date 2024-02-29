Multnomah County Animal Shelter faces backlash for changed euthanasia policy

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Concerns are mounting after the Multnomah County Animal Shelter changed its policy to no longer include the promise not to euthanize animals.

The shelter’s previous policy language prohibited the practice even when the shelter ran out of space. However, the new policy leaves the option open to interpretation.

The county shelter – unlike the Oregon Humane Society – is required to accept all animals dropped off at their facility, which often causes them to book beyond capacity. The society says they are sometimes overbooked by 90 dogs and 70 cats.

Despite the policy change, the shelter says avoiding euthanasia is still their practice. But after volunteers brought their concerns to county leaders, Commissioner Sharon Meieran said she wants it in writing.

“When we’re talking about euthanizing animals, we shouldn’t be leaving things up to chance or implying things. We should say what we mean and mean what we say and then implement the policy,” Meieran said.

Margi Bradway, the director of Multnomah County’s Community Services, maintains the county does not euthanize animals due to space.

“We’ve heard loud and clear at this point that people are concerned about that statement, so I’m open. I think we’re open to looking at that policy again and making that really clear if that’s what the public and the stakeholders want,” Bradway said.

