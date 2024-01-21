Multnomah County shelter guest collapses, dies: officials

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A person staying at a Multnomah County overflow shelter in Gresham died Saturday after collapsing outside the building, officials said.

According to a press release from the county, the person had stayed at the Multnomah County East Building shelter overnight Friday, then walked outside Saturday when another shelter guest saw them collapse.

Staff immediately attempted CPR until paramedics arrived and took them to the hospital, where they were soon pronounced dead.

While this particular cause of this death is still under investigation, Multnomah County is also investigating four possible deaths related to the freezing weather conditions. Additionally, Clark County is investigating two and Washington County is investigating one.

