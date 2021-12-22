Multnomah Deputy Convicted Of Misconduct, Escapes Jail Time

PORTLAND, OR — A deputy sheriff in Multnomah County is losing his job and will serve 6 months probation after being convicted of official misconduct. Robert James Haney had been charged with stealing two blank COVID-18 vaccination cards from the jail where he had been assigned.

He is also being forced to give up his training certification and must a pay a $500 fine.

In May, coworkers reported to the office's Professional Standards Unit that Haney had stolen two blank cards from a clinic being held at the jail and then made a copy of a filled out card from one of his colleagues so he could that information.

Multnomah County Sheriff Mike Reese was briefed and ordered a criminal investigation.

Detectives got a search warrant for Haney's home in Battle Ground where they found the cards.

“I am deeply disappointed in this employee’s actions," Reese said "Allegations of misconduct are serious matters for public safety agencies. Community trust is the foundation upon which we build our legitimacy as public safety professionals.

"Our profession’s credibility is damaged when any member engages in illegal actions or misconduct."



This article originally appeared on the Portland Patch