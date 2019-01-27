Mulvaney Doesn't Rule Out Another Shutdown If Talks Falter

(Bloomberg) -- President Donald Trump is prepared to close the federal government again if he and congressional leaders are unable to strike a budget deal that includes funding for a U.S.-Mexico border wall, acting White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney said.

Trump doesn’t want a shutdown, but he’s prepared to do it or declare a national emergency to get funding for a border wall, Mulvaney said on CBS’s “Face the Nation,” one of two appearances on Sunday talk shows.

“He’s willing to do whatever it takes to secure the border,” Mulvaney said. “What he wants to do is fix this the way that things are supposed to get fixed with our government which is through legislation.”

Mulvaney said on “Fox News Sunday” that Trump will insist on a “wall where we need it the most and where we need it the quickest” that isn’t “a 2,000 mile sea-to-shining-sea wall.” He added that Trump still wants $5.7 billion but didn’t say whether the president would take less in order to ink a deal.

Trump agreed on Friday to reopen the government after a 35-day partial shutdown by accepting a deal to continue funding -- without money for a wall -- until Feb. 15 to allow for bipartisan negotiations on a border-security plan.

Mulvaney traveled to the Camp David presidential retreat in Maryland over the weekend to work on immigration and border issues, according to three people with knowledge of the matter.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said Friday that they’re confident an accord can be reached. They continued to insist there will be no funding for a border “wall,” but pointed to bipartisan support for border security and the potential for funding for other areas of immigration enforcement to get higher funding in a compromise.

“Democrats are against the wall,” Schumer told reporters. “But we agree on many things, such as the need for new technology and the need to strengthen security at our ports of entry. And that bodes well for coming to an eventual agreement.”

House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy suggested on NBC’s “Meet the Press” on Sunday that a deal combining money for a border wall and protecting so-called Dreamers -- young, undocumented immigrants who were brought to the U.S. as children -- should be pursued.

“They’re both big issues, solve them right now,’’ McCarthy said.

Democratic Senator Joe Manchin of West Virginia also said on CBS that he’ll push for a “holistic approach” the includes immigration reform. “Just putting money toward a structure is not going to the job,” he said.

Coming off a bruising month in which a majority of Americans blamed Trump and Republican lawmakers for the shutdown, GOP lawmakers seemed anxious to avoid a rerun.

What Trump wants is not unreasonable, but shutting down the government doesn’t provide “good leverage” to get it, said Republican Senator Marco Rubio of Florida on CNN’s “State of the Union.”

“It’s important to separate the tactics from the goal and the policy aim,” he said.

Still, Republican Senator Susan Collins of Maine said that “absolutely nothing” was accomplished by the government shutdown and that it shouldn’t be used in future to achieve policy goals.

“I don’t know how any member of the administration or of Congress could think that a shutdown was a worthy pursuit,” Collins said on CBS. “It never is.”

Senator Lamar Alexander equated shutdowns with using chemical weapons as a tactic that should never to be used.

The Tennessee Republican, who sits on the appropriations committee, said on Fox News’s “Sunday Morning Futures” that the bipartisan, bicameral conference committee should work toward a compromise, while checking with the White House to make sure Trump would sign the final deal.

Both Pelosi and Trump should “step back” from the negotiations, he added. Alexander said conference members would consider funding levels for barriers, technology and personnel that lawmakers had previously approved.

Republican Senator Roy Blunt of Missouri said on Fox that he thinks Trump has learned from the shutdown that affected 800,000 federal workers and contributed to a drop in the president’s approval rating in some polls.

A sizable majority of Americans also think the U.S. is headed in the wrong direction, according to a new NBC News/Wall Street Journal poll taken before the 35-day partial government shutdown ended.