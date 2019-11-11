Mulvaney Request to Join Subpoena Lawsuit Opposed by House

(Bloomberg) -- The U.S. House of Representatives opposed a request by Mick Mulvaney, President Donald Trump’s acting chief of staff, to join a lawsuit seeking a judge’s guidance whether he must comply with a subpoena to testify at impeachment hearings.

Mulvaney is seeking to join a suit filed by Charles Kupperman, the former deputy of National Security Advisor John Bolton, who is seeking a ruling on whether he must testify even though he was ordered not to by the White House.

In a filing Monday in Washington federal court, House lawyers asked a judge to reject Mulvaney’s request, arguing that the case is moot because the subpoena to Kupperman underlying his case has been withdrawn. They also said Mulvaney isn’t legally entitled to use the case of another official to challenge his own subpoena.

Kupperman also opposed Mulvaney’s request in a separate filing.

A phone hearing on the issue is scheduled for later on Monday.

The case is Kupperman v. House of Representatives of the U.S.A., 19-cv-03224, U.S. District Court, District of Columbia (Washington).

