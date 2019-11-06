Giuliani Hires Legal Team as Probe Escalates: Impeachment Update

(Bloomberg) -- House committees investigating President Donald Trump heard Wednesday from Undersecretary of State for Political Affairs David Hale. But State Department counselor T. Ulrich Brechbuhl won’t be testifying in response to a subpoena: He was on a plane bound for Germany with Secretary of State Michael Pompeo.

The transcript of testimony by William Taylor, the top U.S. envoy to Ukraine, is here and here.

Here are the latest developments:

Giuliani Hires Legal Team as Probe Escalates (3:56 p.m.)

Trump’s personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani said Wednesday he hired three attorneys as his dealings in Ukraine have attracted the scrutiny of federal prosecutors and House impeachment investigators.

Giuliani said he hired Robert Costello of the firm Davidoff Hutcher & Citron LLP, who specializes in criminal litigation and municipal investigations. He formerly worked as prosecutor in the U.S. attorney’s office for the Southern District of New York.

Eric Creizman and Melissa Madrigal, white collar and criminal defense attorneys at the firm Pierce Bainbridge, will also represent him.

Giuliani denied any wrongdoing, saying his work in Ukraine “was done solely as a defense attorney to defend my client against false charges.”

“The evidence, when revealed fully, will show that this present farce is as much a frame-up and hoax as Russian collusion, maybe worse, and will prove the President is innocent,” Giuliani said on Twitter.

House Withdraws Subpoena for Bolton Aide (3:48 p.m.)

House Democrats withdrew a subpoena for Charles Kupperman, former deputy to then-National Security Advisor John Bolton. Kupperman had asked a judge to determine whether he should comply with the demand for his testimony or a White House directive to not appear.

In a court filing Wednesday, House Democrats asked the judge to dismiss the case as moot.

The only explanation given in the filing was: “In light of the status of the House’s impeachment inquiry, House defendants have no current intention to reissue the subpoena to plaintiff.” They didn’t elaborate.

A spokeswoman for House Speaker Nancy Pelosi had no immediate comment.

Taylor’s Testimony Based on ‘Careful Notes’ (3:05 p.m.)

Taylor was asked during his testimony about his detailed opening statement, and he explained how he produced it.

First, he said he kept the texts of his WhatsApp messages with colleagues Kurt Volker and Gordon Sondland, and turned those over to the House committees.

“Number two, I’ve always kept careful notes,” said Taylor in his testimony. “And I keep a little notebook where I take notes on conversations, in particular when I am out of the office. So, in meetings with Ukrainian officials or when I’m out and I get a phone call and I can keep notes.”

“The third documents are handwritten notes that I take on a small, little spiral notebook in my office of phone calls that take place in my office,” he testified.

Taylor said he turned over all of those documents to the committees. -- Billy House and Steven Dennis

White House Adds Staff to Respond to Inquiry (2:48 p.m.)

The White House plans to bolster its communications team to respond to the expanding House impeachment inquiry.

Former Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi and former Treasury Department spokesman Tony Sayegh are expected to join the White House team to work on messaging on impeachment and other communications projects, according to a senior administration official.

Their roles at the White House will be temporary, the official said. -- Jordan Fabian

Taylor Had No Direct Contacts With Trump (2:38 p.m.)

One aspect of Taylor’s testimony that Republicans will seize on is that he didn’t have any direct communications with Trump, Trump’s lawyer Rudy Giuliani, or Acting White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney during the time when aid to Ukraine was being withheld.

In an Aug. 29 cable to Pompeo, he expressed “my concern about the hold on security assistance,” Taylor said.

He said he did have contact with other officials including Ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland, National Security Advisor John Bolton, National Security Council aide Timothy Morrison, and others.

Taylor said Sondland told him that Trump wanted Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskiy “in a box” by making a public statement that his country would investigate Joe Biden and the 2016 election. He said he understood that Ukraine wouldn’t get U.S. aid unless Zelenskiy made the statement.