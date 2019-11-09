Trump says he'll release second 'very important' Ukraine call memo

As the impeachment inquiry continued to cast dark clouds over the White House, Donald Trump said he was preparing to release details of a second call with Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskiy.

Related: Mick Mulvaney: new testimony draws Trump chief of staff into Ukraine scandal

“We have another transcript coming out which is very important,” Trump told reporters at Joint Base Andrews before leaving for Alabama and a college football game. “I will give you a second transcript, because I had two calls with the president of Ukraine.”

The impeachment inquiry centres on a 25 July call between Trump and Zelenskiy in which, according to an incomplete memo released by the White House and repeatedly and incorrectly referred to by Trump as a “perfect” transcript, the US president asked his Ukrainian counterpart to “do us a favour”.

Testimony released this week has painted a damning picture of attempts to persuade Ukraine to investigate former vice-president Joe Biden and his son Hunter, potentially in return for an unfreezing of nearly $400m in military aid and a White House meeting with Trump.

The 25 July call and concerns over its content became known when an intelligence official filed an anonymous report. Trump and allies such as the Kentucky senator Rand Paul have led Republican pressure for the media to name the whistleblower, contrary to federal law.

On Saturday, House Republicans said Hunter Biden and the whistleblower should be called to testify in public hearings set to begin next week.

Adam Schiff, the Democratic chair of the House intelligence committee, reportedly said he was “evaluating” the list but added that the inquiry “will not serve … as a vehicle [for] the same sham investigations into the Bidens or 2016 that the president pressed Ukraine to conduct for his personal political benefit”.

Trump said his new “transcript” would probably be released on Tuesday. He also characterised the impeachment inquiry as “a lot of witch-hunt” but said Republicans defending him “have never been so united”.

Related: Trump's phone call with Ukraine's president: read the full memorandum

On Friday night, acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney asked to join a lawsuit that seeks a ruling on whether senior advisers to Trump must testify in the impeachment inquiry.

The move came on the same day Mulvaney became the latest senior White House aide not to comply with a subpoena to appear before Democrat-led House committees receiving testimony in private. The suit he wants to join was filed in October by Charles Kupperman, former deputy to former national security adviser John Bolton.

House Democrats have not served a subpoena to Bolton, whose lawyer said on Friday he had information about “many relevant meetings and conversations”. Bolton has warned he will seek legal recourse if a subpoena is sent. In a game of legal chess, Kupperman’s subpoena has been withdrawn.

White House counsel Pat Cipollone has claimed senior aides do not have to comply with impeachment inquiry subpoenas, a claim that is fiercely contested. But career officials from the National Security Council and state department have testified in private.

Mulvaney found himself in the crosshairs after admitting last month that aid to Ukraine was held up and telling reporters to “get over it”, an admission he sought to retract.

This week, transcripts of testimony by White House aides linked Mulvaney to offers of a Trump meeting for Zelenskiy, if he agreed to investigate the Bidens and a conspiracy theory which says Ukraine, not Russia, intervened in the 2016 US election.

In a filing quoted by the Washington Post, Mulvaney’s lawyers said the issue of whether senior aides should testify “go[es] to the heart of our representative government and its promise to secure individual liberty by dividing the awesome power of government amongst itself”.

“Mr Mulvaney, like Mr Kupperman, finds himself caught in that division, trapped between the commands of two of its co-equal branches – with one of those branches threatening him with contempt. He turns to this court for aid.”

When Kupperman’s suit was filed, many observers said it was merely a delaying tactic. Critics of Cipollone’s position say it disregards the oversight role of Congress as set out in the constitution.