Mulvaney on Trump: ‘It’s horrible to put that out on Christmas’

Former White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney on Tuesday criticized a recent Truth Social post by former President Trump.

“It’s horrible to put that out on Christmas, it really is,” Mulvaney said Tuesday on “The Hill on NewsNation.” “But face it, if you don’t like that kind of stuff, you’ve already made up your mind that you’re probably not supporting Donald Trump anyway.”

Trump goes on holiday tear over investigations, Colorado case

The former president lashed out Monday against opponents he claimed were “looking to destroy” the U.S. and called for them to “rot in hell” in a Truth Social post.

“Merry Christmas to all, including Crooked Joe Biden’s ONLY HOPE, Deranged Jack Smith, the out of control Lunatic who just hired outside attorneys, fresh from the SWAMP (unprecedented!), to help him with his poorly executed WITCH HUNT against ‘TRUMP’ and ‘MAGA,’” Trump wrote.

The former president then continued his post with a list of complaints against the policies and ideologies of the Biden administration and its supporters, whom he claimed are “looking to destroy our once great USA.” He then ended the message with, “MAY THEY ROT IN HELL. AGAIN, MERRY CHRISTMAS!”

Trump’s Christmas Day post was one of many inflammatory posts the former president has made recently in the wake of a decision by the Colorado Supreme Court to kick him off the state’s Republican primary ballot under the 14th Amendment’s “insurrection clause.”

House Democrat hits Trump’s ‘rot in Hell’ Christmas message

The Centennial State’s highest court ruled that Trump engaged in insurrection by inflaming his supporters with false claims of election fraud and directing them to the Capitol. The insurrection clause prohibits a person from holding any U.S. office if they have engaged in insurrection after swearing to “support” the Constitution as “an officer of the United States.”

“WHAT A SHAME FOR OUR COUNTRY!!!” Trump wrote in one post following the Colorado decision.

