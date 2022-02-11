Mother of five facing prosecution for leaving her 14-year-old daughter to babysit after Covid closed daycare

Bevan Hurley
·5 min read
Melissa Henderson is facing jail after leaving her eldest daughter to babysit the other children after Covid closed their daycare (GoFundme)
Melissa Henderson is facing jail after leaving her eldest daughter to babysit the other children after Covid closed their daycare (GoFundme)

Melissa Shields Henderson thought Blairsville, Georgia, population 724, would be the perfect place to raise her children.

It’s a place where kids ride their bikes everywhere and play pick-up basketball in the street, and “everybody knows everybody”.

At the height of the pandemic in May 2020, with schools and daycare closed and bills to pay, Ms Henderson, 41, went to her job as an administrator at a health spa 37kms (23 miles) away in Blue Ridge, leaving her five children at home under the care of her 14-year-old daughter Linley.

While Linley was completing an online school lesson her youngest brother Thaddeus, 4, spotted a friend who lived next door and went out to play with him in their cul-de-sac.

In the 10 to 15 minutes it took for Linley to realise her brother had disappeared, the friend’s mother phoned 911.

The view from the front door of Melissa Shields Henderson&#x002019;s home in Blairsville, Georgia (Courtesy of Melissa Shields Henderson)
The view from the front door of Melissa Shields Henderson’s home in Blairsville, Georgia (Courtesy of Melissa Shields Henderson)

When Ms Henderson arrived home from work, she found two police cars parked in her driveway. They explained that her son had been seen out unaccompanied and left. That was where she thought the matter would be left.

However two weeks later, Ms Henderson received a call to say there was a warrant out for her arrest. She says she didn’t even get the opportunity to hand herself in; before she could arrange for a babysitter to come, five police cars had turned up at her home.

According to a Union County Sheriff incident report obtained by The Independent, the arresting officer claimed Thaddeus could have been kidnapped, “got lost in woods or been bitten by a venomous snake”.

Melissa Shields Henderson says she was simply trying to provide for her children when she left under the care of her 14 year old daughter to go to work (Courtesy of Melissa Shields Henderson)
Melissa Shields Henderson says she was simply trying to provide for her children when she left under the care of her 14 year old daughter to go to work (Courtesy of Melissa Shields Henderson)

The report states that Thaddeus was wearing no clothes from the waist down and that a storm was approaching.

“They really were grasping,” Ms Henderson said.

“They were playing the ‘what if’ game. What if this happened? But it didn’t. None of those things happened, none of those were actual dangers.”

Ms Henderson says she was cuffed by the side of the house, taken to Union County Jail where she was fingerprinted, charged with criminally reckless conduct and put in in a cell before she was bailed out.

The charge has a maximum sentence of one year in prison and a $1,000 fine.

“I was shook. I just remember being shocked. It didn’t make any sense to me. It was the most humiliating moment of my life,” Ms Henderson told The Independent.

“I was being treated like an actual criminal. The whole time I remember thinking ‘this isn’t right, I don’t belong here’. I was mortified that that was the situation I was thrown into.”

A year before the incident, law enforcement were called after Thaddeus and another sibling were seen out alone walking along a busy road.

The Georgia Division of Family and Children’s Services investigated the incident at the time, let Ms Henderson with a warning, and put a safety plan in place that Linley would not babysit the kids on her own, according to the sheriff’s incident report.

Melissa Shields Henderson says the threat of prosecution on criminal reckless charges has drained her emotionally and financially (Courtesy of Melissa Shields Henderson)
Melissa Shields Henderson says the threat of prosecution on criminal reckless charges has drained her emotionally and financially (Courtesy of Melissa Shields Henderson)

Union County District Attorney Jeff Langley told The Independent that the key issue was whether the eldest child, who has a learning difficulty, was capable of looking after the children while completing her schoolwork, and while her mother was working in another town.

“Our information is that this child was not able to care for multiple children all day long,” he told The Independent.

“It puts me in a difficult position to defend my actions, publicly commenting on a teenage girl with learning difficulties.”

Mr Langley said a prison sentence had never been on the cards, and he had offered Ms Henderson a plea deal which would have seen her complete a 20-hour parenting course.

Ms Henderson told The Independent that her daughter is a responsible, mature teenager, perfectly capable of looking after the children.

Nearly two years on, she said the threat of prosecution has been a massive financial and emotional drain.

“As a mom you really pride yourself in making your children healthy and happy. When something does like this happens you suddenly feel so small.

“I’m not neglecting or failing or hurting my children. Why would you put this out there that I’m a terrible mother? I’ve given every ounce of my soul to them. It’s world-crumbling.”

Melissa Shields Henderson with her attorney David DeLugas, founder of the advocacy group Parents USA (Fox News)
Melissa Shields Henderson with her attorney David DeLugas, founder of the advocacy group Parents USA (Fox News)

Under Georgia state law, children can babysit from the age of 13.

Ms Henderson’s lawyer, David DeLugas, who is the founder of advocacy group Parents USA, told The Independent the charges were a gross overreach of police powers.

Mr DeLugas says he often sees similar cases often in his advocacy work, and believes that law enforcement is unnecessarily seeking to insert itself into how parents raise their children.

“That whole irrational fear, as if that’s a clear and present danger in our lives, all the time. It’s fearmongering.

“Just because they have concerns, doesn’t mean they need to rally the troops, send out the national guard, just because somebody doesn’t agree with you.”

Mr DeLugas has filed a motion to dismiss the case in July, which is still pending.

Melissa Shields Henderson has returned to work part-time, but says she is worried about facing prosecution (Courtesy of Melissa Shield Henderson)
Melissa Shields Henderson has returned to work part-time, but says she is worried about facing prosecution (Courtesy of Melissa Shield Henderson)

Ms Henderson has been able to return to work part-time while the children are in school, but is afraid of further charges.

“It’s like living in constant fear. Everything you’re doing is being watched and critiqued and even if you’re doing the right thing, it’s still the wrong thing.

“I love being with my children but you got to have a paycheque you know.”

Two fundraising pages have been set up to assist Ms Henderson. One to pay for her legal fees and advocacy work has received nearly $30,000.

Another GoFundme page that goes direct to Ms Henderson to assist with day-to-day costs has received just over $3,000 by Thursday.

“I just want other moms and dads to know that this is not OK,” she said.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Channing Tatum on ‘Dog,’ ‘Magic Mike,’ Marvel and his hiatus

    Not since 2017’s “Logan Lucky” has Channing Tatum been the lead in a film. America agrees on very little, but who doesn’t love Channing Tatum? Tatum’s five-year break ends Feb. 18 when “Dog,” in which he plays Briggs, a U.S. Army Ranger who drives a fallen soldier’s dog to his funeral, opens in theaters.

  • Woman falls to her death from rising drawbridge in downtown West Palm Beach

    Authorities closed the Royal Park Bridge linking Palm Beach to downtown West Palm Beach on Sunday afternoon after a woman fell to their death.

  • With no recreational marijuana stores, Quincy gets it delivered instead

    Quincy has no recreational marijuana stores, but two companies are looking to fill the void with delivery service.

  • Italian Woman, 70, Found Sitting at a Table in Her Home 2 Years After Her Death

    Neighbors assumed Marinella Beretta, who lived by herself in Italy, moved away at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic

  • Mum saves son, three, after he falls five feet into cesspit under their house

    Christine Saul, 41, bravely dove into the black pit as her son Bertie screamed in terror having fallen five feet into the opening and tried to survive by floating in 3,000 gallons of sewage.

  • Who's winning at the Winter Olympics? Asian Americans, and that's a big deal

    After a difficult few years for Asian Americans due to a rise in AAPI hate, the Olympic wins of Nathan Chen and Chloe Kim offer a ray of hope.

  • Tony Khan files to run for Congress

    Tony Khan eventually will be running the Jaguars, unless his father, Shad, decides to cash out and move on from owning and operating an NFL team. In recent years, Tony Khan has focused most of his professional efforts on the family’s wrestling operation, AEW. Now, he’s interested in another industry featuring over-the-top personalities, implausible storylines, [more]

  • Man Killed Friend’s 12-Year-Old Brother for Making Fun of His FaceTime Chat With Girlfriend, Prosecutors Say

    Chicago Police Department A Chicago man has been charged with murder for fatally shooting his friend’s 12-year-old brother as he played videogames—all because the boy made fun of him for FaceTiming with his girlfriend, prosecutors say.Jaran Hughes, 21, was denied bail Wednesday after he was arrested in Racine, Wisconsin, where he fled to apparently hide out with relatives following the alleged Jan. 3 murder, the Chicago Sun-Times reports.Prosecutors say the violence came out of nowhere as Hughes

  • Why It Was Harder to Buy a Home in January 2022 Than in All of 2021

    When 2021 wrapped up, the 30-year mortgage rate was sitting at under 3.4%. It's not just that mortgage rates climbed a bunch in January; home prices also remained quite elevated, and inventory remained low. To be clear, home prices were high throughout 2021, and inventory was very limited.

  • Man dies at hospital after shooting at Euless apartment complex; suspect arrested

    A suspect in the homicide was arrested by the Kaufman County Sheriff’s Office based on leads from Euless detectives, police said.

  • Someone Stole 60,000 Bees from a Pennsylvania Supermarket Chain

    A spokesperson for the Giant Company said they are "extremely disappointed" by the recent beehive theft.

  • Parents charged with neglect over kids' illness from car exhaust

    Authorities said the carbon monoxide level in the vehicle — considered dangerous at seven parts per million — measured at 500 parts per million.

  • How supply chain issues are crushing hotels — and your stay

    For many, supply chain issues mean something like the grocery store is out of oat milk, so you’re stuck with soy instead. For hotels — an industry already hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic — supply chain issues are causing even bigger problems. Vimal Patel knows this all too well.

  • Death toll rises from Madagascar cyclone

    The death toll from a cyclone that battered the southeastern coast of Madagascar has risen to 80 people, the state disaster relief agency said on Wednesday (February 9).That's up from a previously reported 29, as information continues to filter in from badly affected areas of the country.Cyclone Batsirai made landfall late on Saturday (February 5) and has left at least 91,000 people with destroyed or damaged homes.The disaster relief agency said 60 of the deaths occurred in a single area.It's still collecting details on what happened in Ikongo district.A lawmaker representing Ikongo had previously said the death toll there was high with many victims drowned or crushed when their houses collapsed.Batsirai was the second destructive storm to hit Madagascar in two weeks.Cyclone Ana had killed 55 people and displaced 130,000 in another part of the country.The island's south was also already struggling with food shortages caused by a severe drought.The World Food Programme says Batsirai has made the situation worse by destroying crops of rice, fruit and vegetables, just two weeks before they were due to be harvested.

  • The surprising twist in what rising inflation means for the stock market

    Here’s another entry for Ripley’s Believe It or Not: Bear markets in stocks are more likely to begin when interest rates are falling than when they’re rising. Consider what I found upon analyzing the trend of the 10-year Treasury yield (XX:TNX) (BX:TMUBMUSD10Y) prior to the 17 bear markets since 1962 that appear in the bear-and-bull-market calendar maintained by Ned Davis Research. In the current case, in contrast, interest rates have risen markedly: The 10-year yield is at 2.01% today versus 1.56% three months ago.

  • Dad who vanished taking trash out in Washington condo is found safe, police say

    The man’s wife and 4-month-old baby were home when he disappeared. He was found two days later.

  • Subway and Burger King franchisees in South Carolina violated child-labor laws by letting minors work late shifts or too many hours, the labor department says

    A Subway franchisee let more than a dozen employees aged 14 and 15 work past 9 p.m., the Department of Labor says.

  • Are you at risk for COVID-19 lung disease? Central Texas plays role in key research

    Data ties diabetes, prediabetes, high cholesterol, obesity, high blood pressure to severe lung disease

  • Philippines welcomes back foreign travelers after 2 years

    The Philippines lifted a nearly two-year ban on foreign travelers Thursday in a lifesaving boost for its tourism and related industries as an omicron-fueled surge eases. Foreign travelers from 157 countries with visa-free arrangements with the Philippines who have been fully vaccinated and tested negative for the virus will be welcomed back and will no longer be required to quarantine upon arrival. The government also ended a risk classification system that banned travelers from the worst-hit countries.

  • Tenn. mom convicted of killing four of her five children sentenced to life in prison

    A Tennessee mother who was convicted last month of murdering four of her five children has been sentenced to life […] The post Tenn. mom convicted of killing four of her five children sentenced to life in prison appeared first on TheGrio.