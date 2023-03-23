Mum’s fury as ‘aggressive’ city centre rangers ‘slam-dunk’ her 15-year-old son

Martin Evans
·6 min read
Kirsty Buchanan's 15-year-old son was detained by city centre rangers in a Superdrug store in Chichester
Kirsty Buchanan's 15-year-old son was detained by city centre rangers in a Superdrug store in Chichester

A former No 10 adviser has claimed “aggressive” city centre rangers confronted her son while he was shopping for shampoo and “slam-dunked” him to the ground before handcuffing him.

A video of the incident involving Kirsty Buchanan’s 15-year-old son at a Superdrug store in Chichester, West Sussex, has been shared on social media.

It shows two civilian security staff employed by the Chichester Business Improvement District (BID) restraining the teenager while one of them put plastic handcuffs on him and one knelt across his legs.

Sussex Police said its officers were called to the shop in East Street, Chichester, shortly after 3.30pm on Wednesday to reports that a group of teenagers had become involved in an altercation. A shop worker also reported being assaulted.

The force said two children were arrested in connection with the incident.

Ms Buchanan told The Mirror newspaper that the rangers “started to get aggressive towards them and one of them got into my son’s personal space and he asked: ‘Can you get out of my face?’

“What I have been told is the ranger pushed him and my son pushed back.

“He was then slam-dunked to the floor and [they] sat on top of him as you see in the video and they put plastic handcuffs on him - the police then arrived and arrested my son.”

Speaking on Times Radio, Ms Buchanan said her son was followed by the rangers into the shop and added: “When he got to the shampoo counter he was joking around about being followed by these two guys whereupon they snapped, grabbed his arm, threw him on to the ground, sat on top of him.

“They got plastic handcuffs, handcuffed him and yanked his arms up behind his back whereupon my son used some understandably unparliamentary language but also screamed: ‘It hurts, it hurts, get off me.’

“A friend of his came to his aid and was also subsequently arrested for assault, which was committed in prime to try to get these two men off my child.”

She said a member of the staff reported being hurt in the incident, but said this happened after her son was detained by the rangers.

She added: “As far as I understand, he was arrested for assault, and I promise you I am not joking, while being pinned to the floor he threw his head back and he has been accused by one of these security guards of a backwards headbutt.”

Ms Buchanan’s son is now at home, having been released by the police in the early hours. She added: “He is relatively calm because he is quite content when the footage is reviewed, the charges will be dropped.

“There needs to be an investigation into the police handling of this. For an hour and a half, I didn’t even know where my son was or had been taken.

“I also think there needs to be a thorough review of the use of these security guards on our streets because they are on our streets all across the country, they are completely unregulated. What is the process of due diligence by which they are hired? What is the training procedure? What is their remit?”

When asked if she thought her son had been targeted because he is black, she replied: “Let’s put it this way, if I went in to buy shampoo, do you think this would have happened to me?”

Responding to the video on Twitter, Joe Murphy, retired former political editor of the London Evening Standard, The Telegraph, and the Mail on Sunday, posted:

A Sussex Police spokesman said a 15-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of assault after being detained in handcuffs by privately employed security staff.

The spokesman also said a 16-year-old boy from Chichester was detained by police and arrested on suspicion of assault, possession of cannabis, and using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour to cause harassment, alarm or distress.

“Both suspects have been released on bail with strict conditions until June 24, pending further inquiries,” added the spokesman.

“A full and thorough investigation is ongoing to establish the exact circumstances of what happened. This includes reviewing footage and taking witness statements.

“Sussex Police has been in contact with the 15-year-old’s mother and contact will be maintained as the investigation continues.

“There is no law in the UK that prevents civilians carrying handcuffs. Anyone who does carry handcuffs should be aware that their use could constitute a crime, unless they can show that using them was reasonable and proportionate in the circumstances.”

A spokesman for Chichester BID, which is funded by town centre businesses to “invest in local improvements”, said: “Chichester BID is aware of an incident that occurred on March 22 at the Superdrug store on East Street, involving a group of young people and two rangers.

“Together with Blayde Security, who provide our security services, we are cooperating fully with Sussex Police, who are investigating the matter. We are taking this very seriously.

“We want to reassure traders, residents and visitors to Chichester city centre that we are committed to providing a safe and secure environment for all.”

A Superdrug spokesman said: “An incident occurred in our Chichester store between Chichester BID rangers and a group of young males they were monitoring.

“Unfortunately, female staff were also assaulted. This is now a police matter, and we are offering our full assistance to Sussex Police.

“Our priority is always to keep our colleagues and customers safe. We have a zero-tolerance policy when it comes to violence and aggression.

“The store remains closed due to damage caused.”

Recommended Stories

  • TikTok chief admits Chinese parent company has access to data

    TikTok’s chief executive has admitted that users' data can be accessed by its Chinese parent company as it battles a potential ban in the United States.

  • Fed's unwanted ally in bid to tame inflation: Credit crunch

    The Federal Reserve is getting some unwanted help in its drive to slow the U.S. economy and defeat the worst bout of inflation in four decades: A cutback in bank lending. Fewer loans would mean less spending by consumers and businesses. On Wednesday, the Fed raised its benchmark interest rate for the ninth time in just over a year.

  • Debate on Nebraska gender-affirming care bill gets combative

    Debate that began Tuesday on a Nebraska bill to ban gender-affirming care for minors, which led one lawmaker to stage an epic weekslong filibuster, quickly grew contentious, with supporters and opponents angrily voicing their frustration and admonishing each other for a lack of collegiality. Sen. John Lowe, of Kearney, cited an activist group's claim that gender dysphoria in youth “is just temporary,” while Sen. Brad von Gillern, of Omaha, compared gender-affirming treatment to shock treatments, lobotomies and forced sterilizations of years' past. The bill introduced by Republican Sen. Kathleen Kauth, a freshman lawmaker in the officially-nonpartisan state Legislature, would outlaw gender-affirming therapies such as hormone treatments, puberty blockers and gender reassignment surgery for those 18 and younger.

  • Kansas child sex abuse survivors closer to having power to sue after compromise reached

    Kansas has one of the strictest statute of limitations on child sex abuse in the country.

  • Scientists explain alien comet 'Oumuamua's strange acceleration

    The quirky comet 'Oumuamua, the first interstellar object found visiting our solar system, has been the subject of fascination since being spotted in 2017, including its curious acceleration as it hurtled away from the sun. Hypotheses were floated in light of its unexpected behavior, including fleeting speculation that it might actually have been an alien spacecraft. A new study has offered a more sober explanation - that 'Oumuamua's speed-up was due to the release of hydrogen gas as the comet warmed up in the sunlight.

  • U.S. board finds problems with safety devices on train that derailed in Ohio

    A U.S. safety board said on Tuesday it found anomalies in pressure relief devices (PRDs) of the freight train operated by Norfolk Southern Corp that derailed on Feb. 3 in East Palestine, Ohio. The derailment of 38 cars including 11 carrying hazardous materials led to the release over 1 million gallons of hazardous materials, Ohio's attorney general said. The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) said testing of the devices removed from five tank cars found anomalies with the function of some that may have compromised the capability of the valves to regulate internal pressure of the tank cars in a fire to lessen the risk of an explosion.

  • New Israel law limits ability to oust Netanyahu

    STORY: Israel's parliament passed a new law that limits the conditions under which a sitting prime minister can be removed from office, despite objections from opponents that its intent is to shield Benjamin Netanyahu from any fallout of his ongoing corruption trials.And it's the newest wrinkle in the latest political crisis that has swept the Israeli government, driving thousands of protesters onto the streets for months.These are scenes from some of those protests on Thursday (March 23), declared a "Day of Shutdown" by its organizers, which include road blocks, clashes with police, arrests, and a massive Israeli flag hung on Jerusalem's city walls.Netanyahu's political coalition of religious conservatives and nationalists are planning to overhaul the country's judiciary system to protect against what it calls overreach by the Supreme Court and restore balance among the branches of government.The new legislation, passed 61-to-47, changes how the law defines a leader that has been "incapacitated" or otherwise unfit for office, physically or mentally. According to the Israel Democracy Institute, a think tank in Jerusalem, the previous wording of the law would have left the prime minister vulnerable to being labeled unfit by the attorney general, if the the attorney general deemed that Netanyahu was attempting to stop his three corruption cases.The new phrasing removes that scenario. The attorney general was appointed by the previous centrist government and has previously said Netanyahu had to stay out of the judicial overhaul plans due to conflict of interest.Netanyahu denies all charges against him and says the corruption trials are politically motivated.

  • North Carolina House passes bill limiting racial teachings

    United in their opposition, House Democrats challenged Republican claims that the bill would reduce discrimination and argued that a comprehensive history education should make students uncomfortable. Eighteen others have already limited how teachers can discuss racism and sexism in the classroom. Gaston County Republican Rep. John Torbett said the proposal, which now heads to the Senate, will prohibit schools from endorsing controversial concepts, including that one race or sex is inherently superior.

  • Massachusetts train derails, no hazardous cargo reported

    Some freight train cars derailed in Massachusetts on Thursday but no hazardous materials were being hauled, a local fire department said. Video appeared to show Norfolk Southern engines hauling several railcars that had toppled off the tracks onto their sides. The train was hauling recycling materials and was not moving at the time of the derailment, assistant town manager Carly Antonellis said.

  • Las Vegas cops get last laugh after cackling shoplifter brags she'll 'never' be caught

    Police say a Las Vegas woman has been arrested after brazenly stealing from a convenience store in January while laughing and bragging that she would never be caught.

  • Americans who survived Matamoros cartel kidnapping break silence on 'nightmare' in Mexico

    Two South Carolinians who survived a harrowing cartel kidnapping in Mexico that left two of their friends dead reveal details of the "nightmare."

  • In Memphis, Car Seizures Are a Lucrative and Punishing Police Tactic

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. — As he drove to work on a summer afternoon in Memphis last year, Ralph Jones saw a woman on the sidewalk flagging him down. Thinking she was in distress or needed a ride, Jones said, he pulled over. After a brief conversation in which she tried to lure him to a nearby motel, Jones said, he drove away but was soon stopped by police and yanked from his truck. The 70-year-old welder said that with just 86 cents in his pocket, he had neither the intent nor the money to solicit a pros

  • Los Angeles date night goes sideways when armed man sneaks up behind couple with gun drawn: 'We're all fed up'

    The Los Angeles Police Department is searching for a man they believe robbed a couple on a date at gunpoint then robbed another individual an hour later.

  • Couple spent fake money all over town — until officials inspected their trash, feds say

    They used fake $100 bills at over 50 area businesses, including a steakhouse and a pet supply store, officials in New York said.

  • 'I'm being blamed for killing a child': Olivia Pratt-Korbell murder suspect breaks down in court

    The alleged gunman accused of killing Olivia Pratt-Korbel broke down in court as he told jurors, “I’m a dad. I’m being blamed for killing a child”.

  • Video shows moments before deadly shooting at Atlanta gas station, police say

    Adonnis Williams was found dead in his neighbor's yard earlier this month.

  • Police searching for mother of newborn abandoned for days outside Mass. home

    The infant boy was found by a Springfield couple on a frigid night when they returned from a getaway in Boston.

  • Fort Bragg soldier charged with murder in death of fellow soldier

    Authorities charged a soldier from Fort Bragg in the fatal shooting of another soldier.

  • Biloxi police accused a teen girl of being a ‘heroin addict’ in DUI arrest. She was sober.

    The city recently settled a police sex harassment and false arrest lawsuit after the victim’s arrest in a 2018 traffic stop. “His actions could have ruined my life...” the victim said. “I am not the only one.”

  • APD: Customer takes off with $15K while employee suffers medical emergency

    A thief made off with thousands of dollars while an employee was having a medical emergency, officials say.