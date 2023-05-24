Mum sues her own son in bitter £6m battle over who owns Britain’s best takeaway

A chef and his elderly mother are locked in a £6 million court fight over a family-run restaurant voted Britain’s top takeaway.

Thai Metro, near the British Museum in central London, won the title “Britain's most-loved takeaway” in 2017.

It is now at the centre of a bitter row between Ekkachi Somboonsam, 50, and his 76-year-old mother over the multi-million pound family property empire.

Mr Somboonsam moved to the UK as a five-year-old. After working as a kitchen porter and cook, he says he founded the restaurant in Charlotte Street, Fitzrovia, which opened its doors in 2000.

The success of the business - which beat competition from 12,000 restaurants to be named the country’s top takeaway - allowed the family to open a second restaurant and build a multi-million pound property portfolio.

But now the chef is being sued at the High Court by Vanida Walker, his mother, who claims the £6 million business and properties are hers and that, rather than being the boss, he was always just an “employee”.

The pair are “diametrically opposed” on who owns the businesses through which the restaurant has been run, the premises where it is based and a string of other properties.

Mr Somboonsam claims the restaurant business was his from the start and that his mother only “occasionally helped out”.

The court heard that Mrs Walker moved to London from Thailand in 1973, working as a cleaner and then setting up her own janitorial business.

She then moved into catering, providing Thai food at outdoor music festivals, including Glastonbury, and running a restaurant in Lewisham, Judge Malcolm Davis-White KC was told.

“Mrs Walker's case is that she invested the money and took the lease in her own name because this was her business,” said Timothy Cowen, her barrister.

“Mr Somboonsam was employed in the business with front-of-house duties and to assist with paperwork.

“She claims that the businesses are hers and that Mr Somboonsam worked for her.”

But Robert Strang, Mr Somboonsam’s barrister, insisted his client was “the founder and the owner of the business”.

Although the shares in the business were put into his mother’s name, that was only because Mr Somboonsam was separated from his first wife and wanted to prevent her from making a claim, he said.

“He says that Mrs Walker agreed to hold the shares on his behalf and that this was consistent with their common understanding that he was the owner of the Thai Metro restaurant business,” said the barrister.

“Mr Somboonsam says that he is and always was the beneficial owner and that this was agreed and understood by Mrs Walker when he incorporated the business.

“With her agreement, he made Mrs Walker the legal owner … so that his wife, from whom he was separated, would not seek to claim a share in his business.

“Mrs Walker agreed to hold the shares on trust, with the common understanding that the restaurant business belonged to Mr Somboonsam.

“Mr Somboonsam will point to objective facts and circumstances which support his account. He was the founder and the owner of the business.”

Mother and son are also arguing about four valuable properties - a £1 million-plus flat in Bloomsbury Mansions, the Charlotte Street property where Thai Metro operates, and two premises in Rotherhithe and Canning Town.

The properties were mostly bought in Mr Somboonsam’s name, but his mother claims they are hers, that she paid the money and they only went in her son's name because he convinced her she was “too old” to get a mortgage.

But Mr Strang said the son “bought those properties in his name for his benefit”.

Mr Strang added: “Mrs Walker knew and understood this. Where she made the downpayment, it was on his behalf and with money that she owed to him.

“Otherwise, he made the downpayment.”

Among Thai Metro’s most popular dishes are its £10.80 pineapple fried rice and £10.20 drunken fried rice, which Mr Somboonsam has previously called a “great hangover cure”.

Speaking after receiving the 2017 award, organised by online delivery company Hungryhouse, Mr Somboonsam said: “Before I started the business, I thought Thai food was unnecessarily overpriced.

“So we have tried to keep our prices as low as possible. We rely on repeat customers and if we can keep our prices down, people will keep coming back.”

Following an eight-day trial this week and last, the judge will give his ruling on the case at a later date.

