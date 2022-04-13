Mumbling Subway Shooting Suspect Spewed Hatred for Black People and Jews

NYPD

The deranged man who let off two smoke bombs before opening fire on New York City commuters Tuesday morning dressed in construction worker garb and was mumbling to himself when he got on the packed rush-hour train, according to a witness and new images released by the NYPD.

Surveillance footage obtained by CBS2 on Wednesday appears to show suspect Frank Robert James, 62, on his way to the train station wearing an orange reflective vest, yellow helmet and black mask, and carrying a piece of wheeled luggage and another bag.

Fitim Gjeloshi, who was on the Manhattan-bound train as it pulled into 36th Street in Sunset Park, told the New York Post he initially assumed James was on drugs because he was mumbling to himself. But when the train stopped just short of the subway stop, he saw James take out a gas mask from his luggage.

“He opened one of his gas tanks, and he said ‘Oops, my bad.’ He pulls out an ax, he drops it, he takes a gun out, he starts shooting,” Gjeloshi, who escaped unscathed, said. “One guy gets shot right next to me... I tell some person to help him out, cover the blood for him. I jump over, I bang the door and I kicked it with my leg.”

On 4/12/22 at 8:30 AM, Frank Robert James fired numerous gun shots inside an "N" line subway car at 36th St & 4th Ave subway station causing serious injuries to 10 people. Anyone with info about the incident or his whereabouts should contact @NYPDTips or call 1-800-577-TIPS. pic.twitter.com/MaeF16i4bX — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) April 13, 2022

At least 10 people, including seven men and three women, were shot and 19 others were hurt, many with smoke inhalation. Astonishingly, none suffered life-threatening injuries, officials said. James then fled the scene after ditching a 9mm Glock, three extended-capacity magazines, a backpack, a bag of fireworks and smoke canisters, a hatchet, and a spray bottle of gasoline.

Citing law enforcement sources, NBC and Fox reported Wednesday that James purchased the gun at a pawnshop in Columbus, Ohio in 2011. The fireworks were bought in June, 2021 from Phantom Fireworks in Racine, Wisconsin, the store owner told The Daily Beast.

James, who recorded several unhinged YouTube videos threatening violence and ranting about his mental health issues, is still at large. The NYPD released new images of him on Wednesday morning and advertised a $50,000 reward for information leading to his whereabouts.

In videos on YouTube and Facebook, James went on lengthy diatribes on race, politics, and gun violence—including repeatedly expressing his disdain for Black people and his desire to “kill people.”

Revealed: Video Threats and Slurs From Man Sought in New York Subway Attack

“I’m gonna send a message to the Black sector, particularly, of Facebook. Including—especially—my family. No, no, you’re not gonna like it. Yes, it’s gonna be mean. It’s gonna be ugly. It’s gonna be downright despicable, in some ways,” James said in one July 2019 Facebook video.

“But it’s gonna be factual, from the facts as I have experienced them. You see, I’ve come to a conclusion. And I’ve asked this question in many YouTube videos. Uh, what are we? Black, let’s call ourselves. Are we a people? Or are we just a bunch of [N-word]? I’ve come to the conclusion, actually quite a while ago, that in fact, we’re just a bunch of fucking [N-word].”

In another video message addressed to Mayor Eric Adams, he said he had been through the city’s mental-health system and experienced a kind of emotional violence that would make someone “go and get a gun and shoot motherfuckers.”

He also expressed his hatred for Jewish people in one July 2019 Facebook video, calling them “the ultimate fucking predator.” “They’re the apex predator in this type of society… Look who runs this country in reality, who controls the wealth in this nation: Jews,” he said.

In the days leading up to the subway attack, he filmed himself making his way from Philadelphia to New York in a U-Haul, stopping off at a hotel in New Jersey. “This is where I’m at, the Best Western of Bordentown,” James said. “Here I am, back, back, back in the place where all my troubles started.”

In a video posted to his YouTube on Monday, James spent several minutes saying he does not “want to go to fucking prison,” and while he wants to “kill people” he cannot handle prison.

Keilah Miller, who lived next door to James in the same multiunit house in Milwaukee, told The Daily Beast on Wednesday that she feels “overwhelmed” by the sudden law enforcement and media attention.

She called James “a really weird neighbor” in an interview with The New York Times.

