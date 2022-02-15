Mummies of children unearthed in Peru. They were likely sacrificed.

Mummies of children unearthed in Peru. They were likely sacrificed.
CBSNews
·2 min read

Six mummified children thought to have been sacrificed hundreds of years ago, apparently to accompany a dead nobleman to the afterlife, have been unearthed in a tomb near Lima, archaeologists reported.

The tiny skeletons, wrapped tightly in cloth, were found in the grave of an important man, possibly a political figure, discovered last November at the dig site of Cajamarquilla about 15 miles east of Lima.

Peruvian archeologists work at an excavation site to recover the remains of 14 pre-Incan mummies, six children and eight adults, at the archeological complex in Cajamarquilla, Peru February 13, 2022. / Credit: STRINGER / REUTERS
Peruvian archeologists work at an excavation site to recover the remains of 14 pre-Incan mummies, six children and eight adults, at the archeological complex in Cajamarquilla, Peru February 13, 2022. / Credit: STRINGER / REUTERS

"The children could be close relatives and were placed... in different parts of the entrance of the tomb of the (nobleman's) mummy, one on top of the other," archaeologist Pieter Van Dalen, in charge of the dig, told AFP.

"The children, according to our working hypothesis, would have been sacrificed to accompany the mummy to the underworld," says Van Dalen.

Cajamarquilla was a city built out of mud in about 200 BC, in the pre-Inca period, and occupied until about 1500. It could have been home to 10,000-20,000 people.

Van Dalen said the mummies were about 1,000 to 1,200 years old.

Nearby, the team also found the bones of seven adults who had not been mummified, as well as the remains of llama-like animals, and earthenware.

The remains of the supposed nobleman were found last year in a tomb some three meters long and 1.4 meters deep in Cajamarquilla, one of the largest archaeological complexes near Lima.

He had been about 20 when he died and was entombed with his hands covering his face, and tied up with rope.

A mummy is seen at Cajamarquilla archeological site on February 13, 2022, where six mummies of children were found estimated to be between up to 1,200 years old has been unearthed. / Credit: GUADALUPE PARDO/AFP via Getty Images
A mummy is seen at Cajamarquilla archeological site on February 13, 2022, where six mummies of children were found estimated to be between up to 1,200 years old has been unearthed. / Credit: GUADALUPE PARDO/AFP via Getty Images

In 2018, archaeologists in Peru found evidence of the biggest-ever sacrifice of children, uncovering the remains of more than 140 youngsters who were slain alongside 200 llamas as part of a ritual offering some 550 years ago.

Researchers determined that the children were between the ages of five and 14, although most were between eight and 12 when they died, with their bodies buried facing west -- out to sea, National Geographic reported.

"It is ritual killing, and it's very systematic," said John Verano, a physical anthropologist from Tulane University in New Orleans.

Parkland father climbs crane with message for Biden on anniversary of shooting

Does Putin intend to invade Ukraine? Russia expert weighs in on the threat

Meteorologist receives surprise Valentine's Day marriage proposal while filming segment

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Billionaire kicks off new orbital missions with SpaceX, featuring spacewalk and Starlink tests

    Five months after billionaire tech entrepreneur Jared Isaacman led a crew for a privately funded philanthropic space mission, he’s doing it again. And maybe again, and again. The Shift4 CEO announced today that he’ll be working with SpaceX on a series of three Polaris Program missions — starting with a Crew Dragon flight that could launch as early as this year, and climaxing with the first crewed orbital flight of SpaceX’s Starship super-rocket. During the first mission of the series, known as P

  • Senate panel to vote on advancing Biden's Fed picks; Raskin under microscope

    A key U.S. Senate panel is set on Tuesday to vote on President Joe Biden's slate of nominees to lead the Federal Reserve, including the renomination of Jerome Powell as chair and Sarah Bloom Raskin as the central bank's Wall Street regulator. Raskin, a former member of the Fed's Board of Governors and a one-time U.S. Treasury official, has emerged as the most contentious candidate of the group, with some analysts expecting the 24-member panel to be evenly divided along party lines. Republicans have attacked Raskin over her past comments on using financial rules to police climate change and have accused her of inappropriately lobbying on behalf a fintech firm on whose board she sat, accusations Raskin has denied.

  • The Lost City (UK Big Game Spot)

    Brilliant, but reclusive author Loretta Sage (Sandra Bullock) has spent her career writing about exotic places in her popular romance-adventure novels featuring handsome cover model Alan (Channing Tatum), who has dedicated his life to embodying the hero character, “Dash.” While on tour promoting her new book with Alan, Loretta is kidnapped by an eccentric billionaire (Daniel Radcliffe) who hopes that she can lead him to the ancient lost city’s treasure from her latest story. Wanting to prove tha

  • Former Laguna Niguel Mayor killed in plane crash on Sunday at Johnson County Executive Airport

    Former Laguna Niguel Mayor killed in plane crash on Sunday at Johnson County Executive Airport

  • Rocket part on crash course with Moon 'not from Elon Musk's SpaceX'

    Astronomers no longer believe a rocket stage that's due to hit the Moon was from Elon Musk's SpaceX.

  • Oil drops from 7-year high on report some Russian troops returning to base

    LONDON (Reuters) -Oil dropped from a seven-year high to around $94 a barrel on Tuesday, pressured by a report that some troops in Russia's military districts adjacent to Ukraine are returning to bases, a move that could de-escalate tension between Moscow and the West. Russia's Interfax news agency cited the defence ministry as saying that while large-scale drills across the country continued, some units of the Southern and Western military districts have completed their exercises and started returning to base. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude dropped $2.82, or 3%, to $92.64.

  • 1 killed in small plane crash adjacent to Kansas airport

    The crash happened between the Johnson County Executive Airport in Olathe and a nearby street on Sunday morning. It was not immediately clear how many people were aboard the plane, which was said to be heading to New Mexico.

  • These 4 Rallies Will Give You a World-Class Driving Adventure

    See some amazing sights from behind the wheel.

  • The force of dark matter is with you — and something could measure it

    It’s not the dark side of the Force, just the invisible side. There is matter we can’t see flying around the entire universe, and it exerts a force on everything. That means you. Think more in terms of Yoda than Darth Vader. Whatever power he uses to levitate things is unseen, but it pushes them to move, which isn’t too far from what gravity does. Dark matter exerts an influence on everything in this galaxy — and others far, far away. That is the galactic force. To measure it, you would need to

  • ‘Horrible event’: No survivors found in plane crash at Johnson County airport

    Olathe Fire Department arrived and found a single-engine plane “fully engulfed” in flames in the middle of a field.

  • Stocks Keep Falling on Ukraine-Russia News. Why the Dip Will Be Short-Lived.

    What continues to matter most for the prospects for stocks and bonds this year is the path of Federal Reserve policy.

  • Ukraine crisis: Putin pulls some Russian troops back from border

    Russia's defence ministry confirmed on Tuesday some of their troops had completed drills.

  • More US fighter jets arrive in Poland

    Another eight U.S. F-15 fighter jets landed in Poland on Monday, according to the Polish defense minister, a move that comes as tensions over Russian military buildup outside Ukraine have reached a boiling point."More American F-15 fighters landed today at the base in Lask," Mariusz Błaszczak wrote on Twitter alongside photos of the American aircraft. "Eight aircraft will join those that came to Poland last week." U.S. European Command didn't...

  • Was GW190521 the result of eccentric, non-aligned black holes merging?

    On May 21, 2019, a ripple in the fabric of spacetime swept over Earth at the speed of light. These pass through us all the time, but this one was strong enough to warp space noticeably, at least to the detectors used by the LIGO/Virgo collaboration. As the waves passed, they compressed and rarefied a set of lasers beams, causing their lengths to change by a tiny, tiny amount: About 1/1000th the size of a proton. But it was enough. The detectors sensed it, and the software monitoring them set off

  • Doctored video of Philippine president hopeful Leni Robredo surfaces as raucous campaign kicks off

    As Philippine presidential hopefuls hit the hustings for the official start of campaigning, a video viewed hundreds of of thousands of times on Facebook appeared to show people at a rally for Vice President Leni Robredo chanting the name of her rival Ferdinand Marcos Jr. In reality, the audio has been altered. In the original video, the crowd chanted the name of a senator that Robredo endorsed.The video has been viewed more than 600,000 times after it was posted on Facebook on February 9.It appe

  • An astronomer who said that a SpaceX rocket part will hit the moon now says the object most likely came from a Chinese spacecraft

    Astronomer Bill Gray said he had evidence that the rocket part due to hit the moon in March is a Chinese booster, and not from SpaceX's Falcon 9.

  • NASA says SpaceX satellites could kill astronauts and threaten Earth

    SpaceX could be on the receiving end of some bad news soon. A letter from NASA has surfaced which shares concerns that the SpaceX plan for Starlink Gen2 could endanger astronauts. NASA also says it could endanger people on Earth, too. The letter was spotted by CNBC space reporter Michael Sheetz and SpaceNews. The five-page … The post NASA says SpaceX satellites could kill astronauts and threaten Earth appeared first on BGR.

  • Air Force Research Lab building momentum on cislunar projects

    The increased focus on cislunar projects reflects a growing recognition of a near-term need for deep-space domain awareness.

  • The Full Snow Moon In Leo Is Here, And It Wants You To Listen To Your Heart

    The full snow moon in Leo is happening on February 16, 2022. A professional astrologer breaks down what to expect, based on your zodiac sign.

  • Space Force gets almost daily launch requests, saves money on SpaceX Transporter

    The Space Force is seeing near-daily requests from launch providers so far, a dramatic increase as the branch works with others to find efficiencies.