Mummified body found in bathtub of Arizona home by police responding to a burglary call

Minyvonne Burke
·2 min read

A mummified body was found in the bathtub of an Arizona home by police officers responding to a burglary.

The body was found around 3:30 a.m. Saturday at a home on Palm Avenue after neighbors called police to report a possible burglary in progress, the Bullhead City Police Department said in a news release Thursday.

The neighbors told officers that they had not seen the homeowner, a 60-year-old woman, in about a year and had assumed she moved away.

Police believe the body is that of the homeowner but are awaiting confirmation from the medical examiner’s office, police said. It’s not clear how long the body has been in the home.

A cause of death is not clear but the medical examiner’s office said foul play or criminal activity is not suspected, according to police.

When officers got to the home, they found Christine Lee Walters inside rummaging through property, the release states. Pry marks on the door indicated that Walters had forcibly entered the home.

During the investigation, police learned that Walters had been to the home on Sept. 8 and removed purses, bags, and clothing belonging to the homeowner. Walters allegedly planned to sell the items online, according to the release.

She was arrested at the home and booked on two counts of burglary. It's not clear if Walters, 65, has obtained an attorney.

Investigators obtained search warrants for Walter's residence and vehicle and found a birth certificate, tax documents, a driver's license and credit cards that belonged to the homeowner, police said.

They also found drug paraphernalia items and methamphetamine. The police department has requested additional charges to be filed for the theft of the credit cards and for drug possession.

Walters allegedly told police that she knew the homeowner but thought she had moved to Colorado. She said she did not know a body was in the home and said she had permission to be at the residence, a police spokesperson said.

Police have not identified the homeowner, and said they have not been able to locate any family or friends. The homeowner was never reported missing, the spokesperson said.

This article was originally published on NBCNews.com

