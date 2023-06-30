Mummified child identified; mother charged, DeKalb County Police say
Police are investigating after a mummified body was found in a closet at a DeKalb County apartment complex.
A DeKalb County Police Department incident report reveals police received a call about a dead person at the Hidden Valley Apartments on Misty Waters Drive.
Police identified the victim Friday as 7-year-old Alva Hobbs-Jordan. Investigators say they arrested the child’s mother, Alondra Hobbs, on charges of felony murder and cruelty in the 2nd degree.
DeKalb County Police discovered the body after receiving a 911 call from a deactivated cell phone. Deactivated cell phones are still able to call 911 for emergencies.
Police checked the closet inside the apartment the caller mentioned and found a decaying body, according to the police report.
Catherine Costello lives next door to the unit where the body was found on Sunday night.
“It’s an atrocity it really is. It’s a shame that humanity can get that low,” Costello said.
Costello said the unit has been vacant for a while, but a woman lived there before. Costello said she never saw a child.
