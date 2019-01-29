Mummified skin, hypothermia: What happens to your body in minus 50 degree wind chill?

SHEBOYGAN - As temperatures reach brutal lows across the country this week, people are gearing up for the coming once-in-a-generation cold.

We spoke to Dr. Michael DeFrank, emergency medicine physician at HSHS St. Vincent Hospital in Green Bay, about what extremely cold temperatures do to the body. His responses are summarized for conciseness.

More: Here are the facts: Despite winter storms, global warming is real

More: Chicago will be colder than Antarctica this week; 250 million in U.S. will see freezing temperatures

Q: What does frostbite look like?

A: Frostbite can look like anything from just red, pink skin to actually mummified tissue if it's really, really bad a couple weeks after injury.

The kind of frostnip and frostbite you'd get after being outside too long shoveling or playing in the snow or skiing would be just kind of pink skin. Let's say you were exposed and got stuck outside and your car got stuck a little longer than you thought, you might get some clear blisters on your skin. If it were really bad, you'd get what we call hemorrhagic blisters where you'd actually have some blood underneath the tissue or the tissue might look black, almost like a burn.

But if it's severe — let's say you had too much to drink and you passed out and your toes got super cold and actually had ice form under your skin, you get what we call mummification, which would look like almost dried out skin and a toe or into the foot might fall off weeks later.

Historically cold weather is expected to chill much of the country this week thanks to a polar vortex. More

Q: Have you seen a lot of it?

A: Locally a little. Over my career, because that's been almost 20 years, I've seen quite a bit. We live in Wisconsin so most people are pretty smart, but occasionally when I work nights we do get people who stay outside too long or have had too much to drink and don't have the sense to get inside and we have seen a few cases of that lately.

Q: How long can you be outside in minus 50 degree windchill?

A: That depends on a lot of different things. It depends on the wind and how much skin is exposed and how much blood flow you have to the end of your digits and then what kind of other medication you're on — if you're on anything that can accelerate frostbite or reduce blood flow to the tissues. If we're talking about hypothermia, it's a little different. Usually you don't want to expose skin for more than five or 10 minutes on bad days like that. Or even less than that because the wind obviously makes the cold that much worse, taking the heat off the skin. Less than five minutes can develop a significant frostbite injury.

More: As historic cold blasts Midwest, cities focus on vulnerable, homeless

More: What is a sun dog? Polar vortex brings atmospheric phenomenon to the Midwest

Q: If you weren't wearing a coat, how long would it take to get hypothermia or frostbite compared to if you were wearing a coat?

A: Again, it's multi-factorial. It depends on how healthy you are to begin with and then the temperature and then how much wind. The wind causes convection so that removes the heat quicker. Let's say if you're diabetic and have a blood flow problem already to your extremities or if you've consumed a great deal of alcohol. With alcohol your blood is shunted to your skin so all the core blood that would keep you warm is now on your skin, which makes you feel good but drains your body temperature that much quicker. Someone like that can develop moderate to severe hypothermia in even 30 minutes outside without enough insulation.

The National Weather Service's Wind Chill Chart shows how quickly it becomes dangerous to be outside in cold temperatures. More